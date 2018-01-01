Simonetta Lein

Spouses
What to Do If Your Spouse Does Not Support Your Entrepreneurial Dream
You want your partner on your team, cheering you on. What if that doesn't happen?
4 Industries Women Continue to Dominate
For women entrepreneurs, these four industries are ours for the taking.
Why I Took So Long to Start My Own Business
I realized my fears were based on the fact that I am a woman.
Cold Email
If You Want to Actually Get a Response to Your Email Pitch, Here's What You Need to Do
Do these five things to woo your leads into responding.
Social Media Marketing
15 Steps to Building Your Online Tribe
Success on social media is all about your relationship with your followers.