Sophia Dembling

Sophia Dembling writes about psychology and travel. Her most recent books are The Introvert's Way: Living a Quiet Life in a Noisy World and 100 Places in the USA Every Woman Should Go.

How to Vacation Like a Boss
Business Travel

How to Vacation Like a Boss

Why executives need to take time off and how to prepare for being away from the office.
4 min read
How to Make Sleeping on Business Trips Less of a Nightmare
Travel Tips

How to Make Sleeping on Business Trips Less of a Nightmare

Send business-trip sleep issues packing.
3 min read
When It Comes to Business Travel, When to Scrimp vs. When to Spend
Business Travel

When It Comes to Business Travel, When to Scrimp vs. When to Spend

The bottom-line balancing act of business travel.
4 min read
When It Is --and Isn't -- Worth Meeting in Person
Suitcase Entrepreneur

When It Is --and Isn't -- Worth Meeting in Person

Strategic investment in travel can save both money and time.
5 min read
4 Strategies for Maintaining a Strong Marriage From the Road
Suitcase Entrepreneur

4 Strategies for Maintaining a Strong Marriage From the Road

The issues traveling couples face range from the pragmatic to the personal.
5 min read
How to Take a Vacation Without Abandoning Your Business
Suitcase Entrepreneur

How to Take a Vacation Without Abandoning Your Business

It's all about planning ahead.
5 min read
5 Reasons Why a Retreat Is Good for Your Business
Health

5 Reasons Why a Retreat Is Good for Your Business

Entrepreneurial retreats can be a great way to step back from your business for a new perspective, learn from experts and other entrepreneurs, and just refresh your brain.
5 min read
