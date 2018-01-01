Stephanie Vozza

Stephanie Vozza is a freelance writer who has written about business, real estate and lifestyle for more than 20 years.

6 Ways to Make Getting Up Early Work for You
Project Grow

To accomplish a big goal, productivity experts will often suggest getting up early. This is how to do it.
4 min read
Ways You're Sabotaging Your Mornings
Project Grow

Get more out of your day by avoiding these five time-wasters and distractors.
3 min read
How to Set Healthy Boundaries in Your Workplace
Growth Strategies

The careers of talented and gifted employees can be derailed by an inability to handle relationships at work. Here is how to set effective rules.
3 min read
Finding the Right Questions to Ask to Resolve Your Company's Issues
Growth Strategies

Using what's known as catalytic questioning can help your business resolve issues and boost innovation.
4 min read
10 Reasons to Scrap Year-End Performance Reviews
Growth Strategies

Instead of checking in once a year, it is more effective to figure out a way to exchange feedback with your employees every week.
3 min read
10 Signs You're Not Cut Out to Be an Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

Many people dream of starting their own business, but you have to have the right chops. Here are the 10 warnings signs that it might not be for you.
5 min read
3 Ways to Keep Up Productivity Over the Holidays
Growth Strategies

It's a fact of life that employees get distracted during the holidays. Here are three ways to keep them motivated.
3 min read
The 4 Silent Killers of Your Business
Growth Strategies

You may think your company looks great from the outside. But look for the warning signs inside that could put you out of business.
4 min read
9 Wildly Successful Brands Born From TV Fame
Starting a Business

From the Soup Nazi to Magnolia Bakery several brands launched or grew after being featured on hit TV shows. Here's a look at nine.
5 Habits of Productivity App Super Users
Entrepreneurs

Productivity apps are useless if they sit on your smartphone untouched. Here's how people who consistently get more done use their apps.
3 min read
A Realistic Digital Detox in 5 Easy Steps
Technology

It's no secret that technology can be both a safety blanket and an albatross. Here are easy and practical ways to ease your dependence and refresh your focus.
4 min read
3 Popular Time-Management Tricks That Don't Work
Entrepreneurs

You've heard this advice over and over again, but we hate to break it to you – it's BS. We debunk three of the most popular productivity techniques and tell you what you should be doing instead.
4 min read
5 Insanely Simple Ways to Banish Your Messy Desk Forever
Growth Strategies

Five professional organizers offer their best tips for clearing your desk and boosting your productivity.
3 min read
'Reboot' Your Brain and Refresh Your Focus in 15 Minutes or Less
Entrepreneurs

Expert advice on five quick things you can every day to clear your mind.
4 min read
Breaking Bad to Jersey Shore: 7 Cities That Profited From Hit TV Shows
Growth Strategies

From the small screen to a big economic boost -- small businesses in these towns cashed in from the success of TV shows.
