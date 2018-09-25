Steve Tan

Guest Writer
Founder of eCommerce Elites Mastermind
A serial entrepreneur with over 12 years of ecommerce experience, Steve Tan has founded several startups and today generates eight-figure revenue from his stores annually. Today, Tan shares his knowledge through international events and his 50,000-member strong eCommerce Elites Masterminds Facebook group.

More From Steve Tan

Use These 5 Facebook Ad Hacks to Send Your Ecommerce Sales Soaring
Facebook Marketing

Use These 5 Facebook Ad Hacks to Send Your Ecommerce Sales Soaring

Looking for strong e-commerce growth in 2019? Think about white space on photos, a call to action button and just what your headlines say.
6 min read
6 Routine Mistakes People Make When Setting Up a Dropshipping Online Store
Ecommerce

6 Routine Mistakes People Make When Setting Up a Dropshipping Online Store

Are you new to dropshipping? Even for those with experience, these six mistakes are extremely commonplace.
5 min read
5 Ecommerce Secrets the 'Experts' Aren't Willing to Share With You
Ecommerce

5 Ecommerce Secrets the 'Experts' Aren't Willing to Share With You

Many consider these five ecommerce secrets too valuable to share with just anybody.
5 min read
