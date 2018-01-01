Steven Kaufman

Steven Kaufman

Guest Writer
Finance Enthusiast

Steven Kaufman, CPA, MsEDE, is a finance enthusiast and the founder and Chief Acceleration Officer of Zeus Trust Company, which operates a real estate crowdfunding platform under the brand ZeusCrowdFunding.com, and a long-term lending platform under the brand Zeus Mortgage Bank. Kaufman is frequently interviewed on current financial markets by local and national news organizations such as FOX, ABC, CBS, CNN and Bloomberg. He completed the Strategic Marketing Management Program at Harvard Business School and has a master's degree in economic development and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston.

 

More From Steven Kaufman

'Social Credit' Tech Is Coming: 5 Ways for U.S. Entrepreneurs to Capitalize
Privacy Concerns

'Social Credit' Tech Is Coming: 5 Ways for U.S. Entrepreneurs to Capitalize

Is your behavior naughty or nice? Forget Santa: Government and corporations will soon be taking notice.
7 min read
7 Signs It's Time to Transition From Employee to Entrepreneur
transition

7 Signs It's Time to Transition From Employee to Entrepreneur

How can you be sure you've got the kind of drive necessary to make the leap from wage-slave to master of your own domain? Here's how.
6 min read
Hollywood's Greatest Financial Lessons for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Hollywood's Greatest Financial Lessons for Entrepreneurs

Making money at any cost wrecks lives, as these 6 movies powerfully remind us.
6 min read
Corporate Social Responsibility Can Give Entrepreneurs an Edge
Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility Can Give Entrepreneurs an Edge

'A healthy society breeds a healthy business.' Remember that rule, as you make strategic business decisions.
5 min read
6 Concepts Your Millennial Employees Wish You Understood
Millennials

6 Concepts Your Millennial Employees Wish You Understood

Millennials aren't that hard to please. Just do these six things, and they just may love working for you a whole lot more.
6 min read
5 Proven Ways to Turn Failure into Success
Failure

5 Proven Ways to Turn Failure into Success

Failure, like almost everything else to an entrepreneur, represents an opportunity.
5 min read
7 Reasons Why Too Much Optimism Is Bad for Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

7 Reasons Why Too Much Optimism Is Bad for Business

As Nelson Mandela said, 'The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.'
7 min read
6 Hard-core Steps to Take to Retire at 50
Early Retirement

6 Hard-core Steps to Take to Retire at 50

Putting together the funds to retire early involves a lot of delayed gratification from your hard work. Are you up to it?
7 min read
7 Lessons From NASCAR That Helped Me Quit Worrying and Love Stress
Stress Management

7 Lessons From NASCAR That Helped Me Quit Worrying and Love Stress

Even for people who don't watch auto racing, like me, I find this analogy useful to think about during stressful times.
7 min read
The Journey From Expert to Guru Is 3 Simple-But-Powerful Steps
Leadership

The Journey From Expert to Guru Is 3 Simple-But-Powerful Steps

Attaining the status of a guru will not happen overnight, but it's worth the effort.
4 min read
A Cheat Sheet to Productivity Hacks for Entrepreneurs
Productivity

A Cheat Sheet to Productivity Hacks for Entrepreneurs

Maximize your productivity by developing a keen focus on results-driven actions. Start with a priorities list.
5 min read
To Succeed as an Entrepreneur Integrate These 5 Habits Into Your Routine
Starting a Business

To Succeed as an Entrepreneur Integrate These 5 Habits Into Your Routine

Perfect takes practice, so start following these positive steps of entrepreneurship daily and you'll soon see your business flourish.
4 min read
Still Investing in Real Estate Through Traditional Avenues?
Real Estate

Still Investing in Real Estate Through Traditional Avenues?

Get with the times. Real estate crowdfunding has paved the way for a new and more accessible form of investing.
4 min read
6 Things Millennials Have Taught Me About Real Estate
Millennials

6 Things Millennials Have Taught Me About Real Estate

Question the way things are done. Get experimental. Embrace technology. So go the mantras of the younger generation.
4 min read
5 Important Questions About Real-Estate Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

5 Important Questions About Real-Estate Crowdfunding

It may seem like just another tech fad. But consider that real estate-specific websites have raked in millions in investments.
5 min read
