Steven Tweedie

Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales Is Launching a Social Network and Phone Service to Make It Easier to Donate to Charity
Charity

It's all designed to make it easier for the everyday person to support their favorite cause.
4 min read
13 Fun Things You Didn't Know Siri Could Do
Siri

You might know the basics of Apple's voice assistant, but she's actually more capable than you think.
1 min read
10 Secret Features Hidden in Your Mac
Apple

Let's face it: you probably don't know as much about your Mac as you should.
3 min read
The Best iPhone Apps of the Year, According to Apple
iPhone Apps

This year's list contains a mixture of everything -- from helpful productivity apps to cutting-edge games with stunning graphics.
6 min read
The 15 Best Productivity Apps for Getting Things Done
Productivity Tools

With these tools, it's never been easier to sketch out an idea, take detailed notes, or stay in touch with your team.
7 min read
13 Random Things Apple's Siri Can Do For You
Productivity

You might know the basics of Apple's voice assistant Siri, but she's actually more capable than you think.
1 min read
The Best-Designed iPhone Apps In the World, According to Apple
iPhone Apps

This year's winners range from an experimental literary puzzle game all the way to editing software that lets you create living photographs.
3 min read
