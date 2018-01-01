Subhasis Chatterjee

Subhasis Chatterjee

Owner, ConnectIndia

Subhasis Chatterjee is a Web Journalist, a Content Architect & a Content Analyst from Kolkata, India with an experience legacy of more than 23 years. His core competency lies in the areas of Personal Branding, Digital Marketing, Social Media Propagation, Reputation Management & Entrepreneurship Skill Development.

His company ConnectIndia is a professional content creation and digital marketing service providing company. Apart from different IT services, the company runs three unique online courses like Content writing, Web Journalism & Digital Marketing. ConnectIndia also runs a good number of live workshops on different career oriented courses pan India.

More From Subhasis Chatterjee

Planning Social Media Marketing: How to Plan your Day?
Social Media Marketing

Planning Social Media Marketing: How to Plan your Day?

Developing your presence on social media is an asset for you to develop a successful business
4 min read
Roles of PR, SEO & Marketing Teams in a Start-up
Entrepreneurs

Roles of PR, SEO & Marketing Teams in a Start-up

No matter which industry you are dealing in, an increasing need for search engine optimisation can't be avoided
4 min read
#10 Reasons Why Social Media Marketing is Indispensable for Your Business Today
Social Media Business Growth

#10 Reasons Why Social Media Marketing is Indispensable for Your Business Today

Satisfied customers are likely to voice their positive feedbacks through different social media and this promotes your business in a more authentic way
3 min read
How to Use Blogging To Build Social Media Marketing Strategy
Blogging

How to Use Blogging To Build Social Media Marketing Strategy

Once you set your goal, the next thing you should concentrate on is finalizing your weekly content plan
4 min read
#5 Ways In Which Digital Content Helps Entrepreneurs
Digital Content

#5 Ways In Which Digital Content Helps Entrepreneurs

Facebook is posing a huge threat to TV, as they have decided to take up video content promotion as their main goal.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.