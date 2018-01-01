Susan Matthews Apgood is the president and co-founder of News Generation, Inc., an issue-driven public-relations-services company specializing in using broadcast-media techniques to earn media placements for associations, non-profits, government agencies and clients of public-relations firms. She founded the Bethesda, Md.-based company in 1997 after earning her MBA in finance at American University. She frequently speaks on topics regarding public relations, media outreach and entrepreneurship.
Media Coverage
5 Ways to Pump Your Business into the Media
Reaching out to the media about your product or service can feel overwhelming. But remember: Reporters want stories, and yours just might make their day.