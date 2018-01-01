Terri Egan and Suzanne Lahl

Terri Egan and Suzanne Lahl

Guest Writer
Pepperdine University Graziadio School Faculty Members

Terri D. Egan, PhD, is an associate professor of applied behavioral science at the Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management. Suzanne Lahl, MSOD, is a supporting faculty member at Pepperdine. They are co-founders of SyncUp Leadership Group, a leadership and organization development consulting firm.

Tend and Befriend: The Brain-Savvy Way That Women Respond to Stress
Women Entrepreneurs

Women typically report higher workplace stress, but have a different and more effecitve response than men.
4 min read
4 Ways Emotional Awareness Enhances Leadership Skills
Emotional Intelligence

Emotions influence how we see facts and interpret data. Wise leaders take that into account when making big decisions.
6 min read
4 Tips to Wire Your Brain for Entrepreneurial Wisdom
Mindfulness

Developing mental stamina helps us manage uncertainty, improves relationships and increases well being.
6 min read
The Importance of Developing an Entrepreneurial Backbone
Personal Development

Business owners and employees can increase individual and organizational capacity and agility by focusing on these five key elements.
4 min read
Distracted and Overwhelmed Employees Are Costing You Big. Try These 3 Fixes.
Ready for Anything

Workers are checking their phones a staggering amount each day, according to a recent survey.
5 min read
