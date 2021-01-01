Terry Tateossian
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder
Terry Tateossian is recognized by numerous business publications. She has been featured for outstanding leadership and career accomplishments as an engineer, thought leader and innovator in her field. But her favorite and toughest earned title is being “Mom” to her two children.
Follow Terry Tateossian on Social
Latest
How to Fix Your Instagram Shadowban
If you lost followers overnight or have a sudden drop in engagement and impressions, you might be thinking it's just a new algorithm update.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR
-
Lil Roberts
CEO and Founder of Xendoo
-
J.J. Hebert
CEO of MindStir Media & Bestselling Author
-
Yura Lazebnikov
Managing Partner at TECHIIA Holding
-
Gwen Lane
Growth & Revenue Strategist
-
Ethan Fenchel
CEO of Ascend Viral
-
Brian Hilliard
Bestselling Author & Client Acquisition Coach
-
Andrea J. Miller
CEO of Chief of Wellbeing and the Digital Patient