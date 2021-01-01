Vadym Rogovskyi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-founder, CEO of 3DLOOK
Vadim Rogovskiy is a serial tech entrepreneur and investor with deep roots in mobile tech and enterprise software. Rogovskiy is the founder of 3DLOOK, a company that solves return issues in retail.
Follow Vadym Rogovskyi on Social
Latest
How Business Leaders Can Foster an Innovative Work Culture
Companies are in need of new ideas to gain an advantage in the game.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Vadym Rogovskyi
Co-founder, CEO of 3DLOOK
-
Kevin Leyes
Chairman of Leyes Empire, CEO of Leyes Media and VVS
-
Maggie Ginsberg
Contributing writer
-
Chloe Arrojado
Editorial Assistant
-
Julian Hayes II
Epigenetic & Executive Health Coach
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Gregory Salsburg
Consigliere Consultant
-
Snehal Kundalkar
Chief Technology Officer