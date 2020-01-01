Vidhi Bubna

Vidhi Bubna

Freelance Writer

About Vidhi Bubna

Vidhi Bubna is a freelance journalist from Mumbai who writes about a wide variety of topics. She starts every morning reading current affairs and likes to keep up with new trends worldwide. She is also a trekking enthusiast and hopes to move to the Himalayas someday. 

More From Vidhi Bubna

5 Tips To Build Your Personal Brand On LinkedIn in 2020
Linkedin

5 Tips To Build Your Personal Brand On LinkedIn in 2020

Benefits of using LinkedIn extend beyond networking, increasing job opportunities, finding business leads as the platform creates several intangible benefits
9 min read