Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Business Writer

Vinil Ramdev is an entrepreneur, business writer and marketer. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Marketing in 2004. Since then, Vinil has been involved in starting and growing several businesses predominantly in retail, marketing, media, advertising and on the internet. His skill for seeing the big picture, and identifying trends and patterns have made him a sort-after consultant for companies who want to grow their business and make their products more discoverable. 

Targeting the Millennial Market For Business
How Bina built a business around helping companies take advantage of the powerful demographic trends shaping the way consumers interact with businesses.
9 min read
How To Make Your Business Stand-Out In A Crowded Marketplace
You cannot sell a product that is not marketable.
4 min read
Will Video Streaming Replace Cable Television?
With companies such as Amazon, Time Warner Cable, and Comcast set to foray into the video streaming segment, it is now a wait and watch game.
4 min read
Are You Investing In The Right Areas?
The biggest asset for an entrepreneur is his skill and knowledge.
4 min read
4 Ways To Improve Your Team's Customer Service Skills
Customer service has become a key differentiation in today's competitive world.
4 min read
Designing For Efficiency - How To Make Your Office Space More Productive
Here are some aspects of design that can make your employees more productive.
5 min read
7 Entrepreneur Travel Hacks That Can Maximize Productivity
Having an organized system in place can take the anxiety away, and make your trips more enjoyable.
5 min read
8 Tips For Running A Successful Online Business
Because you need to organize your web assets
4 min read
How To Nurture Your Leads To Increase Conversion?
Educating and nurturing your leads is the most important part of the sales process.
3 min read
5 Ways To Increase Your E-Mail Opt In Rate
It's all about building relationships and connecting with people.
3 min read
6 Ways To Get Better At Sales
Salesmanship is one of the most important skills in life.
4 min read
How To Develop Security Policy For Your Company
Having a policy is not enough, the most difficult part is to ensure that it is implemented.
3 min read
How One Entrepreneur Growth Hacked His Way To $4 Million In 2 Years
The difference between who wins or loses will come down to execution. Be a master at it.
3 min read
3 Ways Providing Company Meals Increases Productivity
Food for productivity!
4 min read
Are You Paying Attention To Your Company Culture?
The kind of people a business wants to attract depends a lot on their company culture.
4 min read
