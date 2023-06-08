A $12 Million Ship Collision Was Caused By a Texting Employee Investigators found that the watch officer made a personal phone call and sent text messages prior to the collision.

By Sam Silverman

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Jackson Offshore Holdings LLC Thunder petroleum industry supply vessel sits docked in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, U.S.,

Texting isn't just a bad idea when driving a car. A ship officer is in deep water after causing a major collision last July.

The operator, who has yet to be named, was supposed to be keeping watch when bulk carrier Bunun Queen and supply vessel, Thunder, crashed into each other off the coast of Louisiana. According to a newly released report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Thunder employee was found to be the culprit after investigators discovered they were texting on the job.

The collision caused flooding and resulted in $12 million in damages to both vessels. There were no reported injuries.

RELATED: 'Devastated': Man Falls Overboard on Cruise in Bahamas, Fiancé Speaks Out

The report notes the incident occurred during "good visibility, daylight and fair-weather conditions" and that the Thunder watch officer made a personal phone call and sent multiple text messages using voice dictation before the crash, and therefore distracted.

The investigation also found that watch officers aboard the Bunun Queen were not keeping a proper watch, either.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos' Controversial $500 Million Yacht Reportedly Caught on Tape Taking First Trip Out to Sea

"Using cell phones and other personal electronic devices has been demonstrated to be visually, manually, and cognitively distracted," the National Transportation Safety Board report states. "Nonoperational use of cell phones should never interfere with the primary task of a watchstander or a bridge team member to maintain a proper lookout."

It has yet to be reported whether the watch officers responsible for the collision are still on the job.

Wavy Line
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Travel News and Trends Business News boats

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I've Got the Bug for Business': See All of Mark Wahlberg's Entrepreneurial Endeavors, From Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg owns businesses in several categories, including entertainment production, apparel, fitness, and nutrition.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

South Park Creators Spent 'Infinity Dollars' Renovating Iconic Colorado Restaurant, Set to Reopen Soon

Casa Bonita, a long-time favorite of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, went bankrupt during the pandemic. The duo purchased and painstakingly renovated the Mexican spot "like a piece of art," Stone said.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Living

Nurture Dad's Green Thumb This Father's Day

Save 66% on the top plant ID app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Identify and Handle Toxic Business Leadership

Toxic business leaders are the danger of modern corporate life. Unfortunately, they may hide behind good reputations. Let's discuss four signs of toxic leadership and strategies to deal with it.

By Dana Kachan