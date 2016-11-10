20 Veteran's Day Deals From Your Favorite Restaurants

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To honor the service of veterans and active members of the armed forces, a number of restaurant chains this Friday will offer discounts and free meals to this segment of the population.

From Chipotle to iHop to Krispy Kreme, restaurants are showing their support on the holiday to all vets and active military personnel. Check out these 12 mouth-water restaurant deals.

1. Chipotle

Buy one entree item and get one free for any burrito, bowl, salad or tacos at Chipotle restaurants across the U.S. The offer is available from 3 p.m. to close -- just remember to bring proof of service.

2. Denny's

All active military personnel and veterans can "Build Your Own Grand Slam" -- basically, all you can eat pancakes -- on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon at Denny's locations nationwide. Show your military ID to receive this offer.

3. iHop

Get a free stack of red, white and blue pancakes -- three pancakes topped with blueberry, strawberry and whipped cream -- from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating iHop restaurants.

4. Red Lobster

By showing proof of service or military ID, vets and active military can receive a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 10 and 11.

5. Sizzler

To honor U.S. vets and military, Sizzler will offer them a free lunch and beverage on Nov. 11.

6. Applebee's

Here's a deal you don't want to miss. As part of its Thank You Movement, vets and active military can receive a completely free meal at Applebee's on Nov. 11, with proof of service. They can also receive a $5 coupon that can be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Nov. 27.

7. BJ's Restaurant

All vets and active military can enjoy a free entree under $12.95 on Friday. All you have to do is show your proof of service.

8. California Pizza Kitchen

This Friday, active military and veterans can select between any entree-size pizza, salad or pasta from California Pizza Kitchen's special Veteran's Day menu. To receive the special, you must come in uniform or present your military ID card.

9. Chevy's Fresh Mex

From fajitas to burritos to tacos and more, vets and active military can enjoy a complimentary food item from Chevy's special Veteran's Day menu.

10. Golden Corral

This restaurant is offering veterans, retirees and active duty members a free sit-down "thank you" dinner on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m.

11. Hooters

At any Hooters across the country, veterans and active military members can enjoy a free meal from a special Veteran's Day menu. To receive the special offer, show proof of service.

12. Krispy Kreme

Get your free coffee fix (and a donut!) at any participating Krispy Kreme locations. Simply identify yourself as an active military personnel or vet to enjoy this freebie.

13. Bob Evans

Head over to this restaurant chain, show your military ID and get a free entree from a special Veteran's Day menu.

14. Longhorn Steakhouse

Score a free appetizer or dessert when you dine it at Longhorn Steakhouse. Veterans and their friends also receive 10 percent off their bills.

15. Baskin' Robbins

We hope you're hungry -- for every ice cream scoop sold today, the dessert chain will donate 11 cents to United Services Organizations.

16. Outback Steakhouse

Vets and active military can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage today. That's not all though -- between now and Dec. 31, inactive and active military personnel and their families receive 15 percent off their meals.

17. Ruby Tuesday

Vets and active military can receive a free appetizer up to $10 today.

18. Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active military get a free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.

19. Olive Garden

Veterans and military can receive a completely free entree item off Olive Garden's menu.

20. Cracker Barrel

If you've got a sweet tooth, swing by Cracker Barrel, show your military ID and score a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.