Here Are the Best High-Paying and Fast-Growing Jobs for the Next Decade According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, total employment is projected to grow by nearly 4.7 million from 2022 to 2032.

By Madison Hoff

Key Takeaways

  • Insider looked at jobs with above-median pay that are expected to see growth.
  • We analyzed both employment projections for 2022 to 2032 and May 2022 median annual wage data.
  • Software developers and financial managers took the top two spots in our ranking.
valentinrussanov/Getty Images via Business Insider

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

While software developers, financial managers, and medical and health services managers are very different types of jobs, they are all projected to see employment rise from 2022 to 2032 and pay over $100,000 for the typical worker.

The latest employment projection data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early September highlights which occupations may see employment growth and declines from 2022 to 2032. Total employment is projected to grow by nearly 4.7 million over this 10-year period, a press release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. At the occupation level, home health and personal care aides followed by software developers are projected to see the largest increase in the number of people employed, BLS found.

While home health and personal care aides had a median annual wage of $30,180, below the median for all occupations of $6,310, software developers had a median pay of over $100,000.

Insider decided to look at occupations with available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that pay fairly well and are projected to see some kind of growth over the 10-year period starting in 2022. To do this, we calculated the geometric mean for each occupation using median annual wages for May 2022 and projected employment growth from 2022 to 2032 for each occupation.

For our definition of jobs that pay well or are high-paying, we didn't just look at jobs that have a median of six figures. We looked at occupations that had a median annual wage greater than $46,310, which was the median for all US jobs based on May 2022 data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has a few occupations that are catchall titles — with the wording of "all other." We eliminated these titles for the purpose of this analysis.

After calculating the geometric mean, we ranked occupations based on this, where the occupation that ranked No. 1 had the highest geometric mean. Below are the top 30 jobs in the analysis.

30. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel)

Sales rep

Katleho Seisa/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 45,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $62,400

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

29. Sales managers

Two businesspeople working on a computer together in an office

Dean Mitchell/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 22,500

Median annual wage in May 2022: $130,600

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

28. Electricians

Electrician

Helen King/Getty Images

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 49,200

Median annual wage in May 2022: $60,240

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

27. Logisticians

Supervisor examining stock in warehouse

Morsa Images/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 38,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $77,520

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

26. Human resources specialists

human resources

Hispanolistic/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 51,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $64,240

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

25. Marketing managers

marketing manager

kate_sept2004/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 23,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $140,040

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

24. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

A group of people holding a mental health meeting

Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 71,500

Median annual wage in May 2022: $49,710

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

23. Industrial machinery mechanics

fixing production line industrial machine

serts/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 59,900

Median annual wage in May 2022: $59,830

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

22. Physical therapists

Patient having physical therapy in hospital

Andersen Ross Photography Inc/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 37,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $97,720

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

21. Industrial engineers

Two workers, engineers in manufacturing industry

Nitat Termmee/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 38,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $96,350

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

20. Personal financial advisors

Financial advisor talking to a business owner at a desk in an office

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 42,000

Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,390

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Two people looking at code on a laptop and a computer

Maskot/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 40,800

Median annual wage in May 2022: $99,620

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

18. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

truck driver stepping into a truck

Erik Isakson/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 89,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $49,920

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

17. Physician assistants

doctor with patient

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 39,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $126,010

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

16. Postsecondary health specialties teachers

medical professor teaching

SDI Productions/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 50,200

Median annual wage in May 2022: $100,300

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

15. Project management specialists

Person talking in a meeting at work

FG Trade/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 54,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,370

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

14. Computer systems analysts

A person using a computer in an office

10'000 Hours/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 51,100

Median annual wage in May 2022: $102,240

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

13. Accountants and auditors

Person holding papers, calculating finances

PeopleImages/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 67,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $78,000

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

12. Information security analysts

coworkers working at desktop computer together in office

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 53,200

Median annual wage in May 2022: $112,000

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

11. Data scientists

People analyzing data an office

Westend61/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 59,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $103,500

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

10. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

a woman presents charts during a business meeting

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 116,600

Median annual wage in May 2022: $68,230

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

9. Lawyers

Lawyers at a table

Maskot/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 62,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $135,740

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

8. Management analysts

two coworkers working in an office

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 95,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,290

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

7. Computer and information systems managers

An IT worker is walking while holding a laptop

Hispanolistic/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 86,000

Median annual wage in May 2022: $164,070

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

6. Registered nurses

registered nurses

Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 177,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $81,220

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

5. Nurse practitioners

a nurse with a patient

SDI Productions/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 118,600

Median annual wage in May 2022: $121,610

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

4. General and operations managers

business leader talking to coworkers

fizkes/Getty Images bia BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 147,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $98,100

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

3. Medical and health services managers

healthcare professionals and business people meet around a conference table

sturti/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 144,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $104,830

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

2. Financial managers

coworkers looking over charts

FG Trade/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 126,600

Median annual wage in May 2022: $139,790

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

1. Software developers

Developer, programmer, software developer coding

valentinrussanov/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 410,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $127,260

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Celebrity Pitchman Anthony Sullivan and Tina Frey Reveal the Secrets of a Killer Pitch

On the first episode of our new series "Fix My Pitch," business coaches Anthony Sullivan and Tina Frey break down what it takes to wow investors in the boardroom.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

This Entrepreneur's Franchise Made More Than $1 Million This Year — And it All Started Because of a Devastating Water Leak

A homeowner saw a disaster, but this entrepreneur saw a gap in the market — and a franchise opportunity.

By Carl Stoffers
Growing a Business

7 Key Traits of Marketing Professionals Who Deliver

Pursuing your company's marketing and growth goals is much more efficient with a results-focused expert on the team: key characteristics to look for.

By John Boitnott
By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'Treated Like Roaches': Passengers Slam Airport Staff After Allegedly Being Starved, 'Abandoned' for 12 Hours on Remote Island After Emergency Landing

Delta Airlines Flight 157 was headed from Ghana to New York's JFK airport on Friday before the plane encountered oxygen issues.

By Emily Rella
Devices

Enhance Your Presence Online With This AI Webcam App for $49.99

Lean on the power of AI to help improve the look and feel of your online meetings and presentations.

By Entrepreneur Store