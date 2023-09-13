According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, total employment is projected to grow by nearly 4.7 million from 2022 to 2032.

While software developers, financial managers, and medical and health services managers are very different types of jobs, they are all projected to see employment rise from 2022 to 2032 and pay over $100,000 for the typical worker.

The latest employment projection data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early September highlights which occupations may see employment growth and declines from 2022 to 2032. Total employment is projected to grow by nearly 4.7 million over this 10-year period, a press release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. At the occupation level, home health and personal care aides followed by software developers are projected to see the largest increase in the number of people employed, BLS found.

While home health and personal care aides had a median annual wage of $30,180, below the median for all occupations of $6,310, software developers had a median pay of over $100,000.

Insider decided to look at occupations with available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that pay fairly well and are projected to see some kind of growth over the 10-year period starting in 2022. To do this, we calculated the geometric mean for each occupation using median annual wages for May 2022 and projected employment growth from 2022 to 2032 for each occupation.

For our definition of jobs that pay well or are high-paying, we didn't just look at jobs that have a median of six figures. We looked at occupations that had a median annual wage greater than $46,310, which was the median for all US jobs based on May 2022 data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has a few occupations that are catchall titles — with the wording of "all other." We eliminated these titles for the purpose of this analysis.

After calculating the geometric mean, we ranked occupations based on this, where the occupation that ranked No. 1 had the highest geometric mean. Below are the top 30 jobs in the analysis.

30. Sales representatives of services (except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel)

Katleho Seisa/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 45,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $62,400

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

29. Sales managers

Dean Mitchell/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 22,500

Median annual wage in May 2022: $130,600

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

28. Electricians

Helen King/Getty Images

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 49,200

Median annual wage in May 2022: $60,240

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

27. Logisticians

Morsa Images/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 38,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $77,520

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

26. Human resources specialists

Hispanolistic/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 51,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $64,240

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

25. Marketing managers

kate_sept2004/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 23,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $140,040

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

24. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 71,500

Median annual wage in May 2022: $49,710

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

23. Industrial machinery mechanics

serts/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 59,900

Median annual wage in May 2022: $59,830

Typical educational requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

22. Physical therapists

Andersen Ross Photography Inc/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 37,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $97,720

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

21. Industrial engineers

Nitat Termmee/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 38,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $96,350

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

20. Personal financial advisors

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 42,000

Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,390

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

19. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Maskot/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 40,800

Median annual wage in May 2022: $99,620

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

18. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Erik Isakson/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 89,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $49,920

Typical educational requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

17. Physician assistants

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 39,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $126,010

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

16. Postsecondary health specialties teachers

SDI Productions/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 50,200

Median annual wage in May 2022: $100,300

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

15. Project management specialists

FG Trade/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 54,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,370

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

14. Computer systems analysts

10'000 Hours/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 51,100

Median annual wage in May 2022: $102,240

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

13. Accountants and auditors

PeopleImages/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 67,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $78,000

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

12. Information security analysts

Luis Alvarez/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 53,200

Median annual wage in May 2022: $112,000

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

11. Data scientists

Westend61/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 59,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $103,500

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

10. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 116,600

Median annual wage in May 2022: $68,230

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

9. Lawyers

Maskot/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 62,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $135,740

Typical educational requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

8. Management analysts

Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 95,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $95,290

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

7. Computer and information systems managers

Hispanolistic/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 86,000

Median annual wage in May 2022: $164,070

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

6. Registered nurses

Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 177,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $81,220

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

5. Nurse practitioners

SDI Productions/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 118,600

Median annual wage in May 2022: $121,610

Typical educational requirements: Master's degree

4. General and operations managers

fizkes/Getty Images bia BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 147,300

Median annual wage in May 2022: $98,100

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

3. Medical and health services managers

sturti/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 144,700

Median annual wage in May 2022: $104,830

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

2. Financial managers

FG Trade/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 126,600

Median annual wage in May 2022: $139,790

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree

1. Software developers

valentinrussanov/Getty Images via BI

Projected change in employment from 2022 to 2032: 410,400

Median annual wage in May 2022: $127,260

Typical educational requirements: Bachelor's degree