Terror ensued in New York City on Thursday when a double-decker tour bus collided with an MTA city bus in a massive accident that left dozens injured.

In footage captured on Twitter, passengers can be seen exiting the vehicle bloody and traumatized as sirens blare in the background.

The two buses appeared to have hit each other in a T-bone manner, per the MTA. Paramedics reported roughly 67 injuries, 32 of which resulted in hospitalizations.

The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. near 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

According to police, the double-decker tourist bus ran a red light as the MTA bus was driving through the intersection when the accident occurred.

"This tour bus behind us seems to have run a red light and t-boned our bus, hit it twice, it was going so fast I think," MTA Transit President Richard Davey told local outlet ABC 7.

The tour bus driver is not expected to face criminal charges, but the investigation is still ongoing.