'Lighting Hit the Plane Badly': 7 Passengers Hospitalized After 'Severe Turbulence' Forces Plane Into Emergency Landing

Lufthansa flight 469 encountered a lightning strike on Wednesday and reportedly fell more than 1,000 feet before making an emergency landing in Virginia.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

The odds of getting hit by lightning may be extremely rare, but for passengers on a flight from Texas to Germany, "rare" became very real — seven were hospitalized in a freak accident due to a lightning strike.

Lufthansa flight 469 encountered a lightning strike on Wednesday and fell more than 1,000 feet before making an emergency landing in Virginia.

"Lufthansa Flight 469 diverted to Dulles International Airport and landed without incident around 9:10 p.m. local time after the crew reported encountering severe turbulence at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee," the FAA maintained in a statement viewed by CBS News. "The Airbus 330 was flying from Austin, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany. The FAA will investigate."

On Twitter, a man named Stryker Fadhel alleged that his wife had been aboard the flight and shared a disturbing image of the wreckage following the strike.

Related: Woman Gives Birth on Flight Causing Emergency Landing

"This is what the inside looked like food everywhere, people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly cause it came as surprise without seat belt sign on and lighting hit the plane badly went 1k ft down & up pilot said," he wrote alongside the photo.

Responding to users in the reply section, Fadhel explained that his wife was put into a hotel room for the night as a result of the incident and that she was put on a flight to Germany the next day. He added that some passengers were placed on different airlines in an attempt to get everyone out in a timely manner.

"The safety and well-being of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority at all times," Lufthansa Airlines told AP.

One passenger told the outlet that it "felt like the bottom just dropped out from underneath" giving a feeling of being "weightless."

"Wild! And why they tell you to wear your seatbelt even when the sign is off," one user on Twitter pointed out.

The FAA did not confirm claims on social media that lightning was the direct cause of the turbulence.

Related: Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 'Unruly Passenger' Triggers Level 4 Threat
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Jack Daniel's-Fed Whiskey Fungus Consumes Tennessee Town

Fueled by evaporating Jack Daniel's whiskey, the fungus is coating the town in a gray crust.

By Steve Huff

Science & Technology

Unleashing up to 10X More Power: How This Revolutionary Engine Is Transforming Everything from Hybrids to Drones

LiquidPiston's patented thermodynamic cycle is making engineering history – and they're taking investors while they do it.

By StackCommerce

Money & Finance

Why the American Dream is Dead

Rising costs. Increased credit card debt. Wealth disparity is at an all-time high, and the division continues growing. The American dream is dead.

By Solo Ceesay

By Amanda Breen

Business News

NYC Wine Store Fined $100,000 for Selling Counterfeit Bourbon

The retailer was fined for purchasing whiskey from "unauthorized" sellers.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Marketing

3 Steps to Sell Your Product (Even If You're Not a Salesperson)

A framework for selling when selling does not come naturally to you and when you don't feel comfortable selling.

By Anthony D. Anselmo