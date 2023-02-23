Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 'Unruly Passenger' Triggers Level 4 Threat

American Airlines flight 3444 was headed towards Washington, D.C., but made an emergency stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Pandemic-related air travel precautions and restrictions really seemed to bring out the worst in people. But although most airlines (especially in the U.S.) have returned to pre-COVID regulations, some passengers are still finding ways to misbehave.

Such was the case for one passenger who reportedly tried to breach the cockpit on an American Airlines flight that was set to land in Washington, D.C., and caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Flight to DC diverted to another airport midflight for unruly passenger," Tweeted passenger Jim Wynn from the plane. "Greeting party including FBI looks friendly. Whew #lucky."

The flight departed from Jacksonville, Florida around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and landed in Raleigh around 3:40 p.m.

The pilot, who made the call via Air Traffic control, reported the incident as a Level 4 threat, the highest possible level which codes for an "attempted or actual breach of the flight deck" with examples of such a threat being "mentally disturbed individuals" and "goal-oriented hijackers."

"FAA is investigating an unruly passenger on a flight that landed safely at RDU," the Federal Aviation Agency said via social media.

American Airlines said that the plane landed at Raleigh Durham International Airport's Gate C9 where law enforcement then boarded the plane and took the suspect into custody, per CNN.

According to the outlet, the unidentified passenger (who was reportedly a woman suffering from a panic attack) ran at the door of the cockpit unsuccessfully without breaching it. The woman will face an "airport obstruction" charge in North Carolina.

"The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina to determine if federal charges will be filed," an FBI spokesperson told Fox Business.

The investigation is currently pending.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Growing a Business

Black Business Leaders: Adopt Digital Strategies to Increase Competition

In today's tech-driven economy, Black small business owners have new digital tools that can help their businesses survive, thrive and stand out among corporate competitors. Here are three reasons Black small business leaders should meet this moment and embrace digital transformation.

By Jimmy Newson

Franchise

The Top 12 Pet Franchises You Can Buy in 2023

From pet supplies to behavioral training, explore the best pet-centric businesses on the market.

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Leadership

How Working for The CIA Made Mike Baker a Better CEO

The former operative and current Discovery Channel host's new book details the lessons he learned as a spy and how they helped him transition into the (slightly less) cutthroat world of corporate America.

By Bill Schulz