American Airlines flight 3444 was headed towards Washington, D.C., but made an emergency stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Pandemic-related air travel precautions and restrictions really seemed to bring out the worst in people. But although most airlines (especially in the U.S.) have returned to pre-COVID regulations, some passengers are still finding ways to misbehave.

Such was the case for one passenger who reportedly tried to breach the cockpit on an American Airlines flight that was set to land in Washington, D.C., and caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Flight to DC diverted to another airport midflight for unruly passenger," Tweeted passenger Jim Wynn from the plane. "Greeting party including FBI looks friendly. Whew #lucky."

Flight to DC diverted to another airport midflight for unruly passenger - greeting party including FBI looks friendly. Whew #lucky pic.twitter.com/h561Cg0kqL — Jim Wynn (@Wynn_JL) February 22, 2023

The flight departed from Jacksonville, Florida around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and landed in Raleigh around 3:40 p.m.

The pilot, who made the call via Air Traffic control, reported the incident as a Level 4 threat, the highest possible level which codes for an "attempted or actual breach of the flight deck" with examples of such a threat being "mentally disturbed individuals" and "goal-oriented hijackers."

"FAA is investigating an unruly passenger on a flight that landed safely at RDU," the Federal Aviation Agency said via social media.

FAA is investigating an unruly passenger on a flight that landed safely at RDU.



Last year, we made progress to require new planes to have a second barrier to the flight deck after the rule stalled under the previous administration. We're working quickly to issue the final rule. — The FAA (@FAANews) February 23, 2023

American Airlines said that the plane landed at Raleigh Durham International Airport's Gate C9 where law enforcement then boarded the plane and took the suspect into custody, per CNN.

According to the outlet, the unidentified passenger (who was reportedly a woman suffering from a panic attack) ran at the door of the cockpit unsuccessfully without breaching it. The woman will face an "airport obstruction" charge in North Carolina.

"The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina to determine if federal charges will be filed," an FBI spokesperson told Fox Business.

The investigation is currently pending.