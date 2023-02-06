A 4-Day Workweek Could Be a Reality in the U.S., Research Reveals — Here's What Might Move the Needle

Most U.S. managers already support a four-day workweek, according to data from Robert Half.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Fokusiert | Getty Images

Back in June, the UK undertook the largest trial of a four-day workweek conducted to date — and now the U.S. looks ready for one of its own.

Some companies are trying to determine if a four-day workweek is feasible in the U.S., following new research demonstrating the benefits for both employees and employers, Fox Business reported.

Related: This is What It's Actually Like to Work a 4-Day Workweek

People who work fewer hours overall and have three full days off can prioritize work-life balance more effectively, and their employers can expect reduced employee burnout and turnover — along with increased sales, according to Investopedia.

Research from employment agency Robert Half shows that most U.S. managers (93%) support a four-day workweek for their team, and 64% anticipate their company adopting the model within the next five years, per Fox.

Related: Is a 4-Day Workweek Good for Business?

Many companies competing to attract and retain top talent see the value in listening to their employees' wants and needs.

"We're seeing morale increase because folks feel like their employer listened and heard them," Cathi Canfield, vice president of employment agency Enterprise Transformation EmplyBridge, told Fox.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Hiring Employees Employee Engagement Employee Experience

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all

By Aytekin Tank

By Ben Angel

Business News

What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Looking to level up your free time? Check out what's playing on Entrepreneur TV this week!

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

By Marielle Descalsota