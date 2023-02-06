Most U.S. managers already support a four-day workweek, according to data from Robert Half.

Back in June, the UK undertook the largest trial of a four-day workweek conducted to date — and now the U.S. looks ready for one of its own.

Some companies are trying to determine if a four-day workweek is feasible in the U.S., following new research demonstrating the benefits for both employees and employers, Fox Business reported.

People who work fewer hours overall and have three full days off can prioritize work-life balance more effectively, and their employers can expect reduced employee burnout and turnover — along with increased sales, according to Investopedia.

Research from employment agency Robert Half shows that most U.S. managers (93%) support a four-day workweek for their team, and 64% anticipate their company adopting the model within the next five years, per Fox.

Many companies competing to attract and retain top talent see the value in listening to their employees' wants and needs.

"We're seeing morale increase because folks feel like their employer listened and heard them," Cathi Canfield, vice president of employment agency Enterprise Transformation EmplyBridge, told Fox.