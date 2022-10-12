Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
A Milwaukee Bar Once Frequented By Jeffrey Dahmer Slams 'Senseless' New Patrons Looking for 'Dahmer Drinks'

"It's just kind of traumatizing to see how people would praise a serial killer," says Wall Street Stock Bar owner Charese Gardner.

The owner of a Milwaukee bar once frequented by Jeffrey Dahmer isn't happy with its new crime-junkie clientele.

Curt Borgwardt | Getty Images

Following the release of the Netflix miniseries Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Wall Street Stock Bar, which was once called Club 219, has seen an increase in customers looking for a glimpse at the place the serial killer once looked for victims, despite it having a new look, name and owner.

People have been requesting a "Dahmer drink," which isn't on the menu, current owner Charese Gardner told Fox6 News Milwaukee, and some have even left face marks on the bar's windows from trying to look inside.

Gardner says not all paying customers are good for business, and she isn't pleased with the unwanted attention.

"I don't really understand the obsession with walking on a place he walked at," the business owner said in an interview with the Milwaukee-based news outlet. "It's just kind of traumatizing to see how people would praise a serial killer."

Gardner is also trying to remove phony Google reviews of the bar that she says say things like "Jeffrey Dahmer approved" and a "great place to meet new friends."

"It's senseless," Gardner added. "Obviously, those people don't care about the family members either. To me, it's kind of like, whose side are you on? Are you really on the killer's side? Because you're like promoting for the killer, or is it just like sick jokes?"

To discourage the new wave of Dahmer-obsessed customers, Gardner said she going to make its "219" address less visible while she waits for the true crime craze to blow over.

