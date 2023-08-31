Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Offered to Pay Jimmy Kimmel's Staff Amid Writer's Strike: 'They Wanted to Pay Out of Their Own Pockets' Kimmel launched the "Strike Force Five" podcast with other late-night legends Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel chat during the The 11th annual

Late-night shows were one of the first to shut down production amid the Screen Actor's Guild and Writer's Guild of America strikes.

But for Jimmy Kimmel and the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show, a hiatus might have happened regardless of the strikes — and it would've been permanent.

Appearing on the Wednesday inaugural episode of "Strike Force Five," a podcast with co-hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver, Kimmel revealed that he was "very, very serious" about hanging up the mic for good.

Related: Hollywood Writers Just Announced They're on Strike

"I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started," Kimmel explained. "And now, I realize, Oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work. When you are working, you think about not working."

The five late-night TV legends started the podcast in an effort to continue to pay their staff, who are all out of jobs since the WGA went on strike in May after being unable to come to an agreement on a new contract with Hollywood studios and various streaming networks.

"Everyone that works on a TV show is out of work right now, and so all the money that we make on this show goes to them," Kimmell explained to listeners.

He also revealed to viewers that frequent guests and longtime friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck offered to pay Kimmel's staff for two weeks while they were out of work.

"A week each, they wanted to pay out of their own pockets," he said. "I did say no, I felt that was not their responsibility."

Variety reported that Kimmel renewed his contract for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for another three years in 2022, though it was originally set to expire in 2023.

"After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call 'quiet quitting,'" he joked at the time."

Kimmel's net worth as of Thursday afternoon is an estimated $50 million.

Related: Affleck, Damon Went 'Broke' 6 Months After Selling 'Good Will Hunting'
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Panda Express Will Pay 'Hundreds of Thousands' of Customers in Class Action Lawsuit Over This Common Sneaky Practice — See If You're Owed, Too

The U.S. restaurant chain allegedly used a tactic that's proliferating in the restaurant industry and beyond.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Is a New iPhone 15 on the Way? Apple to Hold September 'Wonderlust' Event Amidst Sales Slump

The event will take place Sept.12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and will be live-streamed for a global audience at 10 a.m. PST.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Pret a Manger to Pay Over $1 Million After Employee Was Locked In Freezer 'Fearing For Her Life'

The accident happened last month at the Victoria Coach Station location of the chain in London.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Trusting the Hiring Process Is the Cornerstone of Success for Entrepreneurs. Here's Why.

By trusting employees to run the business, leaders can unlock significant benefits that lead to sustainable success. Here's how.

By Michael Stagno
Business News

Disney World Remained Open During Hurricane Idalia, Video Shows Patrons Enjoying the Park Despite Severe Weather

The hurricane made landfall just hours away from Disney World.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Woman Buys $4 Painting at Thrift Store, Finds Out It's an Authentic N.C. Wyeth Worth $250,000

In 2017, a woman stumbled upon a painting at a New Hampshire thrift store, which caught her attention while searching for frames.

By Madeline Garfinkle