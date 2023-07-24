AI Can Make Some Jobs More Difficult and Time-Consuming — Here's How The technology streamlines tasks for some workers — and makes them completely unmanageable for others.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • An editor and publisher had to temporarily halt magazine submissions due to the high volume of AI-generated content.
  • In other industries, AI tools — and the different pace and workflow that come with them — are making tasks a lot harder.

With all the chatter about AI's potential to streamline tasks and replace workers in certain industries, there's been little said about the other side of the issue: when technology makes jobs more cumbersome.

Neil Clarke, an editor and publisher, said he recently had to pause submissions for his science fiction and fantasy magazine Clarkesworld following an avalanche of "consistently bad" AI-generated submissions, CNN reported.

Related: Pope Francis' (Fake) Puffer Coat Was Generated By AI | Entrepreneur

Clarke told the outlet that "volume," not "quality," is the real issue at hand. "It almost doubled our workload," he went on, noting that he and his team will likely have to shutter submissions again in the future to keep the flood of content at bay.

This massive, unchecked amount of AI-generated content is causing problems on a larger scale too: Chatbots are being deployed to create entire spam sites in a bid to draw ad revenue, The Verge reported.

In the same vein, the use of AI within the media industry has been riddled with problems too — from news outlet CNET's need to issue "substantial corrections" to the inaccurate Star Wars story published by Gizmodo, which also needed correction, per CNN.

Related: Sarah Silverman Is Suing OpenAI and Meta For 'Copyright Infringement,' Using Her Works to Train AI Models

But unwieldy content isn't the only challenge for workers navigating AI on the job.

Ivana Saula, the research director for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, told CNN that workers in her union have said they feel like "guinea pigs" amid the rapid rollout of AI tools that frequently result in additional "residual tasks that a human still needs to do."

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Employees Jobs Technology News and Trends Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Angry Customers Boycotting Bud Light Haven't Meaningfully Impacted Sales, Says Anheuser-Busch CEO

AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris addressed the controversy on an earnings call.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Don't Listen to This Myth About Having Both a Side Hustle and a Full-Time Job

The common wisdom is that side ventures are pursued to diversify away from a primary source of income, but for me, one fascinating hiring process proved otherwise and could be a valuable example for other startups to follow.

By Patrick Ward
Growing a Business

Dirty Dough Founder Bennett Maxwell on Mental Fitness and Podcasting with Purpose

Interview with Dirty Dough Founder Bennett Maxwell about his inspirational mission, creating balanced social media content, and podcasting with purpose.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Growing a Business

7 Ways to Earn Passive Income From Work You Have Already Completed

Make more money by implementing these techniques to profit more without having to reinvent the wheel and break through your income ceiling.

By Ginny Silver
Branding

Is Elon Musk Pushing His Luck? Why Twitter's Rebrand to 'X' Might Resemble These 6 Rebranding Fails

Successful rebrands require a deep understanding of consumer sentiment and a clear vision for the future.

By Kevin Kaminyar