An Airbnb in Montauk, New York is being scrutinized for its rather specific list of guest rules.

Airbnb has been criticized about hidden cleaning and security fees, but hosts are still adding excessive rules to their properties — and some are so bizarre that people are ready to look for rentals elsewhere.

Such was the case for one anonymous renter who used Airbnb to rent a property in Montauk, New York, a fishing village at the end of The Hamptons known for its lively party scene and the mix between generationally-raised locals and seasonal city-goers using the town as an escape from the city life.

In a TikTok posted to the account aptly named @airbnbhorrorstory, the renter documents a home that has one too many rules plastered in almost every room of the house.

The video, which has more than 614,000 views, shows the man walking through the property and stopping each time there's a piece of white paper with different rules that are "a little insane" for staying in the home.

"This is just excessive," he says exasperatingly. "Anywhere you literally go there's a sign."

The rules shown include (but most likely are not limited to) no smoking or vaping, no spraying perfume/cologne/body oil inside the home (guests are asked to step outside to do so), hot showers limited to 8 minutes maximum, and being required to leave the shower door open after showering to prevent mold.

Naturally, people in the comment section were flabbergasted.

"That many signs that person definitely has a hidden camera somewhere," one user mused.

"Enough signs to make you feel unwelcome and nervous," another pointed out.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Last June, Airbnb instated a permanent ban on house parties being thrown at any of its properties — something that was first tested in August 2020 among social distancing and quarantine protocols during the pandemic.

"Disruptive parties and events will continue to be prohibited, including open-invite gatherings. 'Party house' properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well," the company had said in a release. "The policy will continue to include serious consequences for guests who attempt to violate these rules, varying from account suspension to full removal from the platform."

Airbnb was down just over 18% in a one-year period as of late Monday afternoon.