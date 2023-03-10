'You Didn't Even Try': Aldi UK Ripped Online For Accidental NSFW Candy Shape

The marshmallow "Bunnies and Chicks" rolled out to stores just in time for the Easter holiday.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

That's certainly an interesting way to depict a bunny!

A now-viral Tweet viewed over 6.5 million times from a British shopper delightfully shows a bag of the new "Marshmallow Bunnies and Chicks" snack in an Aldi grocery store, a timely treat just in time for the Easter holiday.

However, it was the shape of the bunnies that caught the shopper's — and thousands of Twitter users' — eyes. The candy appeared to depict a phallic-looking figure.

Related: Stephen Colbert Ribs Jeff Bezos and His 'Penis Rocket'

"Sorry Aldi, but that ain't a Bunny," the user wrote next to the photo of the candy bag.

Naturally, shoppers went wild on Twitter after seeing the unmistakable resemblance.

"I'm trying so hard (hehe) to see how these could even remotely resemble bunnies, and I'm just not seeing it," one user said.

Aldi UK then joined in on the banter and Retweeted the original photo alongside one hysterically honest sentence: "We can't even defend this one."

One Twitter user tried to encourage the grocery chain, chiming in (jokingly) that the marshmallows were definitely rabbit-shaped, to which Aldi replied, "I'm not familiar with every species of rabbit but hopefully there is one that looks like this!"

"You didn't even try to make it a bunny did you," another Tweeted at the company, which responded "no comment."

Aldi UK did not yet comment on whether or not they planned to pull the product from shelves.

The grocery chain is the fourth largest in the UK, boasting over 990 storefronts with plans to open store No. 1,000 by the end of 2023.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Aldi

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Business News

TikTok Influencer Reveals She Makes $350,000 a Month on OnlyFans. 'Absolutely Unreal.'

When Tara Lynn promoted her OnlyFans page on TikTok, she saw her income more than double.

By Jonathan Small

By Emily Rella

Innovation

How to Leverage ChatGPT to Unlock New Levels of Innovation

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Here are some ways it can be incredibly powerful for you.

By Francesco Fazio

Living

17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

To get excited for the Academy Awards, here are some of the best quotes from Hollywood's top films.

By Rose Leadem

Business News

Car Breaches Airport Fence, Crashes Through Terminal in North Carolina

Local authorities detained the driver after the incident, which occurred Thursday evening.

By Emily Rella

By Dan Bova