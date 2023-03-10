The marshmallow "Bunnies and Chicks" rolled out to stores just in time for the Easter holiday.

That's certainly an interesting way to depict a bunny!

A now-viral Tweet viewed over 6.5 million times from a British shopper delightfully shows a bag of the new "Marshmallow Bunnies and Chicks" snack in an Aldi grocery store, a timely treat just in time for the Easter holiday.

However, it was the shape of the bunnies that caught the shopper's — and thousands of Twitter users' — eyes. The candy appeared to depict a phallic-looking figure.

"Sorry Aldi, but that ain't a Bunny," the user wrote next to the photo of the candy bag.

Sorry Aldi, but that ain't a Bunny pic.twitter.com/I2J9qfdQYz — MissV (@missviaborsi) March 2, 2023

Naturally, shoppers went wild on Twitter after seeing the unmistakable resemblance.

"I'm trying so hard (hehe) to see how these could even remotely resemble bunnies, and I'm just not seeing it," one user said.

Aldi UK then joined in on the banter and Retweeted the original photo alongside one hysterically honest sentence: "We can't even defend this one."

We can't even defend this one https://t.co/TvwZIDz3yi — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 6, 2023

One Twitter user tried to encourage the grocery chain, chiming in (jokingly) that the marshmallows were definitely rabbit-shaped, to which Aldi replied, "I'm not familiar with every species of rabbit but hopefully there is one that looks like this!"

"You didn't even try to make it a bunny did you," another Tweeted at the company, which responded "no comment."

Aldi UK did not yet comment on whether or not they planned to pull the product from shelves.

The grocery chain is the fourth largest in the UK, boasting over 990 storefronts with plans to open store No. 1,000 by the end of 2023.