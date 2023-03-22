Would You Buy Maggie Murdaugh's Monogrammed Snake Print Pillows? Items From the Murdaugh Family Home Are Going Up for Auction

The sale comes just weeks after Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son Paul Murdaugh.

By Sam Silverman

A collection of items once belonging to the Murdaugh family are going up for auction on Thursday.

The auction was first advertised on Facebook by Liberty Auction as a "glimpse into a prominent estate picked up in Colleton County, South Carolina," before the auction house confirmed to Fox Carolina that the items did indeed belong to the Murdaughs.

According to the post, there are a lot of brown-wooden items for sale, plus antlers, hunting memorabilia, and a set of tortoise-shell lamps. Maggie Murdaugh's monogrammed snake print pillows will also be available for purchase.

The bidding is set to kick off at the Liberty Auction warehouse in Pembroke, Georgia, on Thursday at 4 p.m. Those who can't make it to the live auction will be out of luck as online and absentee bidding is unavailable.

Prices of the items have yet to be disclosed.

According to Fox 28 Savannah News reporter Isabel Litterst, hundreds of items are for sale, including a popcorn machine that still has some popcorn inside. Litterst said the Mattingly family owners are "expecting the largest turnout they have ever seen."

While the auction house doesn't specify whether the items are from the Moselle hunting estate where Maggie and Paul were shot to death or another one of their properties, Litterst reported that trucks from the auction house showed up at the Moselle home about a week ago.

The 1,772-acre compound, which features 12 run dog kennels and a rifle shooting range, was quietly listed for $3.9 million last year and is currently under contract, according to the Crosby Land Company brokerage firm.
Sam Silverman

