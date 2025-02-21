This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Teddy Tawil, 32, of New York City and Irving Fallas, 33, of New Jersey, co-founders of Tribeca-based dog daycare Happy Tails. Prior to going full-time with Happy Tails, Tawil and Fallas both worked in the wholesale industry, manufacturing apparel and accessories for a variety of brands. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Happy Tails. Co-founders Teddy Tawil and Irving Fallas.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

Tawil: During the pandemic, we noticed our own pets seemed affected by it. Everyone was working from home, and their pets were feeling ignored or bored. Walks or going to the park seemed like an afterthought, given the stress everyone was under. My own dog, Magic, inspired us. Our vision was simple: to provide pets an opportunity to socialize and have fun outside of their home.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

Fallas: We purchased a 1994 Dodge Caravan for $6,000, gutted the inside and started going door to door to pick up lucky pups and take them out of the city to go on hikes and explore new areas.

Tawil: In addition, we started an Instagram account to share live updates for the owners, but it quickly became a hit among non-dog-owners who were just following along and enjoying the content of happy dogs.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Happy Tails

If you could go back in your business journey and change one process or approach, what would it be, and how do you wish you'd done it differently?

Fallas: The one thing that I regret every single day is that we didn't get separate phones for business. We use our personal phones and interconnect our accounts. It takes a lot out of us while we field calls from customers, prospective clients and friends.

Tawil: Even though it's an expense, it's a worthwhile investment to separate your business from your personal.

When it comes to this specific side hustle turned full-time business, what is something you've found particularly challenging and/or surprising?

Fallas: Following the success of the van business, we wanted to take what worked and build it into a physical space that would provide a similar opportunity for more dogs to play and socialize. We opened our first physical storefront this past December. The space has everything a dog could want from the outside but inside, including a jungle gym, obstacle course, fire hydrants, couches and more.

Tawil: I personally hated dropping my dog Magic off to the typical dog-watching places. All the dogs would be sitting in the window, not playing. People would bang on the windows to get the dogs' attention, and the smell was bad. Happy Tails' motto is to put the dogs' happiness first and foremost. When you come to Happy Tails, our front area is a storefront that sells everything from unique dog bowls by Jonathan Adler to toys and treats from WildOne and Bocce's Bakery. We have self-washing stations for people who want to spend time with their dogs and not get their homes dirty. Plus, we have an area for humans to sit and work.

Keeping the dog area clean and smelling fresh has been challenging. Of course, we expected it, but considering we have one of the larger spaces in a compact urban environment, we were quite shocked at how difficult it's been to maintain. We have taken a variety of steps, such as hotel aromas in the vents, separate air systems and state-of-the-art cleaning equipment to maintain the cleanliness of the dog daycare sector.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Happy Tails

Can you recall a specific instance when something went very wrong — how did you fix it?

Tawil: One instance that really sticks out to me is when a dog in our care had an unexpected medical emergency. He started showing signs of distress, and our team immediately recognized something was wrong. One staff member called the owner while another rushed the dog to our on-call vet. Because we had an emergency protocol in place, we were able to act quickly and get the dog the care he needed. Thankfully, he made a full recovery, and his owner was beyond grateful for our quick response. It goes to show how important it is to have properly trained staff on the floor at all times.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

Fallas: We hit the ground running! Our "school bus for dogs" concept took off right away, and word spread quickly. Within the first couple of months, demand was so high that we bought our second and third vans back-to-back. From the start, we had consistent monthly revenue, and it quickly grew as more people heard about our service. On average, each van was generating over $10,000 a month, and our expenses were gas/tolls and staffing.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

Fallas: Since expanding to the physical space, we've seen a 120% increase from month one to two. We're currently in our third month and seeing another major increase. We are well on our way to surpassing $2.3 million within our first year.

How much time do you spend working on your business on a daily, weekly or monthly basis?

Tawil: When we quit our wholesale jobs, we thought our work hours would go down tremendously with the freedom of being our own boss. Little did we know we would be working more than ever. Between Instagram and continuous customer calls and messages, we are essentially on the clock 24/7. Irv and I are in our new facility seven days a week as we work to build the best team possible.

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

Fallas: We love the daily interactions with some of the most fascinating people in this melting pot of New York City. We love it when dogs become friends with one another, and then the owners get to connect because of their dogs' friendships. It's also so rewarding when we receive feedback from our members and even non-members. Everyone is so happy when they get a chance to see the dogs enjoying the jungle gym.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Happy Tails

What is your best piece of specific, actionable business advice?

Fallas: Pre-sell your product or service before you even open. Before launching in Tribeca, we built a strong community through social media, engaged potential customers early and sold memberships ahead of time. This not only generated upfront revenue but also validated demand and created a loyal customer base before the doors even opened. Whether it's a product, service or subscription, getting buy-in early reduces risk and builds momentum.

Tawil: Think through timing, too! It was also strategic to launch the physical space during winter because this is a time when owners want their dogs to get exercise, but it can also be challenging in New York with the cold temperatures and snow. Happy Tails has become their go-to place for making sure their dogs are getting exercise and staying active throughout the day. With any business idea, it's important to keep a pulse on what people are looking for and how trends might play a role in it. We always keep that conversation with owners open to see what they are looking for and what dogs are lacking so that we can keep up with both of their demands.