'This Conduct Is Wrong And Criminal': Amazon Consultant Will Plead Guilty To Bribing Amazon Employees

U.S. prosecutors charged six people for a scheme that involved bribes to Amazon employees for reinstating the accounts of sellers who were removed from Amazon.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Bloomberg / Contributor I Getty Images
New Jersey fulfillment center.

A high-profile Amazon consultant, with a fairly active account on LinkedIn, said in a post on Monday that he bribed Amazon employees to help sellers, according to CNBC.

The consultant, Ephraim Rosenberg, had previously denied the accusations that are rooted in a 2020 indictment. But, along with the public LinkedIn post on Monday, a notice of a "change of plea" hearing (i.e., to guilty) appeared in public court documents Friday.

"On some occasions, I paid bribes, directly and indirectly, to Amazon employees to obtain annotations and reinstate suspended accounts," Rosenberg wrote on LinkedIn.

"This conduct is wrong and criminal," he added.

Back in 2020, U.S. prosecutors revealed it had indicted six people, including Rosenberg, for a scheme that involved bribes to Amazon employees for reinstating the accounts of sellers who were removed from Amazon as well as obtain information about how to help companies get back on the platform.

Prosecutors claimed that Rosenberg and others helped sellers who violated Amazon's policies or endangered customers get back onto the platform, such as "household electronics that had been flagged as flammable" or "dietary supplements that had been suspended because of customer-safety complaints."

Rosenberg is the founder of Amazon Sellers Group, an online education and connecting platform for sellers. It is unclear to what extent his business figured in the conduct for which he is facing charges.

Sellers on Amazon face a hypercompetitive environment where they use things like ads to ensure they can reach customers on the first page. This is where about 70% percent of sales occur, per Eli Coen, CEO at Lero, an e-commerce consultancy, told Entrepreneur.

But sellers have "long complained" of being booted off the Amazon platform seemingly for no reason, as Bloomberg wrote. Amazon even introduced a new program in November 2022 in Canada and the U.S. called "Account Health Assurance," where it would connect with sellers one-on-one about suspensions, the outlet added.

As CNBC noted, Rosenberg will appear in court on March 30 to change his plea. The move is a marked shift from even a short time ago. He told the outlet via LinkedIn last month that the charges were a "conspiracy."

"In the course of this case, I have made some public statements about this prosecution and the indictment. Those statements are not accurate and I disavow those statements," he added in his Monday LinkedIn post.

However, people did come to his defense in the comments. "I appreciate your honesty and courage admitting your wrongdoing," one user wrote.

"But I also wanted to acknowledge the fact that you've helped (saved) tons of Amazon sellers, their families, and their employees by reinstating their Amazon accounts," they added.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

Amazon News and Trends Business News

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Leaked Documents Show Twitter Has Been Prioritizing 35 'VIP' Accounts

The list reportedly includes a slew of different public figures.

By Emily Rella

Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

A Mississippi News Anchor Is Under Fire for Quoting Snoop Dogg

WLBT's Barbara Bassett used the rapper's "fo shizzle" phrase during a live broadcast, causing the station to let her go.

By Jonathan Small

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Business News

One of the World's Biggest Alcohol Companies Just Appointed Its First Woman CEO

Debra Crew will lead iconic brands like Guinness, Johnnie Walker and more.

By Sam Silverman