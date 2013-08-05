Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Just Bought The Washington Post Agreement is for Bezos to pay $250 million in cash and will be the paper's sole owner.

By Jason Fell

After managing The Washington Post for four decades, the Graham family has decided to sell the beloved newspaper. But it isn't being sold to some major media conglomerate. Instead, its new owner is Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Seattle-based Amazon.

Bezos will pay $250 million in cash in exchange for ownership of the newspaper and certain affiliated publications. Slate magazine, TheRoot.com and Foreign Policy magazine are not part of the transaction.

The sale process is expected to close within about 60 days.

What Bezos, a high-profile tech entrepreneur, plans to do with the newspaper is not yet clear. "I understand the critical role the Post plays in Washington D.C. and our nation, and the Post's values will not change," Bezos said in a statement announcing the unexpected sale. "Our duty to readers will continue to be the heart of the Post, and I am very optimistic about the future."

Related: How Tech's Richest People Spend Their Vacations

Last week, The Washington Post Company reported $138.4 million in revenue during the second quarter for its newspaper publishing division, down 1 percent compared to the same period last year. The company attributed the loss to a general decline in advertising revenues. The newspaper publishing division also reported an operating loss of $14.8 million in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $12.6 million during last year's second quarter.

"The deal represents a sudden and stunning turn of events for The Post, Washington's leading newspaper for decades and a powerful force in shaping the nation's politics and policy," Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi wrote on WashingtonPost.com today. "Few people were aware that a sale was in the works for the paper, whose reporters have broken such stories as the Pentagon Papers, the Watergate scandals and disclosures about the National Security Administration's surveillance program in May."

The Washington Post isn't the only major U.S. newspaper to change hands recently. This weekend it was announced that John Henry, co-owner of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, had agreed to purchase the Boston Globe from the New York Times Co. for $70 million.

Related: Hiring Spree: Amazon to Add 7,000 New Employees
Jason Fell

Entrepreneur Staff

VP, Native Content

Jason Fell is the VP of Native Content, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the technology editor prior to that.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Unprecedented in Our 53-Year History': Southwest Airlines Announces Its First Mass Layoffs Ever

The airline is eliminating 15% of its corporate workforce, including many in senior leadership positions.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This 30-Year-Old's $6,000-a-Month Side Hustle Started Making Money 'Immediately' — But He's Not Quitting His Day Job

Derrick Mathy works in orthopedic surgical device sales and is on a mission to bring people together in real life.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

Why I Use AI in My Sales Hiring Process — and Why You Should, Too

Here's why my company adopted an AI-powered strategy to hire for all of our Sales roles and how it has dramatically improved efficiency, reduced bias and enhanced the candidate experience.

By Tigran Sloyan
Thought Leaders

24 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire

Start making money at a young age. Warren Buffett sold packets of gum to his neighbors at age six!

By John Rampton
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

How to Pick the Right Friends and Family Investors for Your Business

It is only natural for new or young entrepreneurs, who are just embarking on his or her entrepreneurial journey, to approach friends and family.

By Peter J. Burns III