Amazon Might Soon Be Adding Ads to Prime Video The company wants to generate more ad revenue for its streaming service.

By Jonathan Small

Don't get too used to watching your Amazon Prime content commercial-free. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the company is considering adding an ad tier to its streaming service.

Amazon is looking for ways to boost revenue in its entertainment business, which has seen better days. Earlier this year, the online giant initiated the most extensive layoffs in the company's history.

Amazon isn't alone in its streaming woes. The industry has been facing a slowdown for months, as new signups are down and consumers are cutting service due to economic challenges.

Amazon also isn't the only streamer considering ad-tier models. Hulu, Netflix, and Disney have all gone down this path.

Related: Amazon Will Pay Over $30 Million For Alleged Privacy Violations With Amazon Ring and Alexa Devices

Why ads?

Amazon's ad revenue has been a bright spot in an otherwise dreary economic landscape. Ad revenue grew to $9.5 billion in the first quarter, up 21% yearly, causing executives to be more bullish about building that sector of their business.

In addition, WSJ reports that advertisers are hungry to access Amazon's premium movies and programs, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisal and the James Bond flick No Time Die.

Meanwhile, Amazon is in talks with Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global to add the ad-supported tiers of their streaming services to Prime Video Channels. This would allow users to subscribe to these services through Prime Video and watch their content through the Prime Video app. Currently, users can subscribe to the ad-free versions of Max and Paramount+ through Prime Video Channels.

The discussions are still in the early stages, and it is unclear when or if ads will actually appear on Prime Video. But if they do, it would be a significant move for Amazon as it seeks to expand its streaming business.

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'I Am Just Floored': Woman Discovers She Won $1 Million Lottery Prize While Checking Her Email at Work

Initially, she thought the email was a scam, but went to lottery headquarters and walked away with a six-figure check after taxes.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

South Park Creators Spent 'Infinity Dollars' Renovating Iconic Colorado Restaurant, Set to Reopen Soon

Casa Bonita, a long-time favorite of South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, went bankrupt during the pandemic. The duo purchased and painstakingly renovated the Mexican spot "like a piece of art," Stone said.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

How Leveraging External Trainers Can Advance Your Companies Growth and Talent Optimization

Discover how your organization can use external trainers to build capabilities, lower training cost and create a sustainable workforce for the future, while still delivering high-quality training and lasting results.

By Dr. Carol Parker Walsh
Marketing

5 Simple Tweaks for Better Email Deliverability

Email success starts in the inbox. Learn five easy ways to tweak your strategy so you can achieve better email deliverability.

By Liviu Tanase
Business News

'I Smelled the Smoke From Inside the Plane': Passengers Headed to NYC Document 'Surreal' Air Quality Conditions as FAA Grounds Inbound Flights

New York City officially had the worst air quality in the world at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'I've Got the Bug for Business': See All of Mark Wahlberg's Entrepreneurial Endeavors, From Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg owns businesses in several categories, including entertainment production, apparel, fitness, and nutrition.

By Sam Silverman