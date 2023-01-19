Layoffs continue to surge in the tech industry as Amazon embarks on its largest job cut in the company's 28-year history.

The layoffs began on Wednesday, and the news was reportedly delivered via email, per Insider. Shortly after receiving the news, some individuals quickly lost access to work computers and office badges.

Earlier this month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned of the layoffs, distinctly stating that the company planned to cut "just over 18,000 roles," and even gave a warning that the layoffs would begin on January 18 — which they did, right on schedule.

Still, the news was unsettling to many and impacted a variety of teams.

"My heart goes out to all 18,000 employees laid off from Amazon including myself whose role has been eliminated as a part of Amazon layoffs," one impacted employee wrote on LinkedIn. "Being a single mother and the sole provider for myself and my daughter this time is extremely difficult."

The emails were sent by Doug Herrington, Amazon's worldwide retail chief, and human resources head Beth Galetti, CNBC reported.

One email sent by Galetti stated that because laid-off employees would quickly lose access to their work computers, individuals would need to add work emails, Amazon's videoconferencing app Chime, and Amazon's internet-based apps AtoZ to personal devices in order to continue communication, Insider reported.

"During this transition period, our primary mode of communication will be through internal email on your non-Amazon device," Galetti wrote in the email.

Galetti went on to say that the individuals were "no longer required to perform any work on Amazon's behalf effective immediately."

In Herrington's memo, obtained by CNBC, he stated that the past year has brought significant challenges due to slowing demand, supply chain constraints and labor shortages, all contributing to the company's increased "cost to serve."

"As we head into 2023, we remain in uncertain economic times," he wrote. "Therefore, we've determined that we need to take further steps to improve our cost structure so we can keep investing in the customer experience that attracts customers to Amazon and grows our business."

Read both Herrington and Galetti's memos obtained by CNBC, here.

