Americans 'Reluctant' to Spend Big, New Fed Report Reveals — Here's What It Means

Still, the average U.S. household owes more than $17,000 in credit card debt, per NerdWallet.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Natnan Srisuwan | Getty Images

Many U.S. consumers have reeled in their purchases amid high inflation and recession fears.

Throughout 2022, consumer debt levels rose at record rates with people spending more freely post-pandemic peak, but as the year came to an end, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to curtail inflation — causing many Americans to close their wallets, per Federal Reserve data reported by CNN.

Related: I Went From Substantial Credit Card Debt to Millionaire Status. Here's How I Did It.

The average U.S. household owes $17,066 in credit card debt, and the average amount of credit card interest paid by households increased when the Fed raised interest rates, leaving U.S. households to pay an average of $1,380 in interest this year, assuming rates don't continue to rise, according to NerdWallet's annual study.

Now, Americans are more cautious about spending overall.

"Consumer spending certainly isn't falling off a cliff, but we are seeing ample evidence that Americans are becoming more reluctant to make certain purchases, especially larger expenses and acquiring physical goods," Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with Bankrate, told CNN. "Services spending has been more robust, perhaps still owing to pent-up demand that stacked up during the pandemic for things like traveling and dining out."

Related: How to Manage Personal Credit Card Debt as an Entrepreneur

Additionally, the Fed's report found that revolving credit balances (credit cards, for the most part), grew by 7.3% in December; that's the lowest increase month over month since the summer of 2021, per Rossman.

Growing balances in a month when spending dipped could indicate the impact of those higher interest rates, Rossman added.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Credit Cards News and Trends Spending Federal Reserve Consumer Spending Interest Rates inflation

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Innovation

The Greasy, Glamorous Rise of Mascara

You won't believe the grimy gunk people used to smear on their eyelashes -- and still do.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Business News

'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'

This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."

By Emily Rella

Business News

'Our Kids Aren't Even Safe To Order Food': Mother Outraged After DoorDash Employee Uses App to Flirt With Teen Daughter

One mom is going viral on TikTok after catching a DoorDash employee attempting to flirt with her 15-year-old daughter through the messaging service provided through the platform.

By Emily Rella

Business News

An NFL Rookie Scores a $514,000 Jackpot in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers sat down to play 3-card poker and left a half million dollars richer.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Police: 82-Year-Old Woman Found Alive at New York Funeral Home After Being Pronounced Dead

The woman was found breathing almost three hours after she was pronounced dead.

By Steve Huff

Business Ideas

How to Make Thousands of Dollars on the Side As a Virtual Assistant

Apply your skills and experience to create a lucrative virtual assistant side hustle or full-time business.

By Entrepreneur Staff