The brutalist beauty can be yours for just under $8 million.

Tulsa's Westhope is one of only three Frank Lloyd Wright-designed structures in Oklahoma. The listing calls it "the most significant property to become available in this generation" — and it can be yours for $7.995 million.

?The only Frank Lloyd Wright house in the most beautiful town of Tulsa, Oklahoma, known as "Westhope" just hit the market. The home was built for Tulsa Tribune publisher Richard Lloyd Jones, cousin of FLW in 1929 for a little over $100k at the time. The residence has over… pic.twitter.com/EKuk4q3unI — Zillow Gone Wild ? (@zillowgonewild) April 19, 2023

The home is one of the largest residences Wright ever built. According to the listing, the 10,000-square-foot structure is made out of cement "textile" blocks and alternating piers of square glass windows (more than 5,000 pieces of glass were used). Outside of California, Westhope is the only Wright project to use this style, according to Architectural Digest.

More of the interior pic.twitter.com/v8Gx7Ak3Oo — Zillow Gone Wild ? (@zillowgonewild) April 19, 2023

The 10,000 square feet home was built for Wright's cousin, Tulsa Tribune publisher Richard Lloyd Jones, almost 100 years ago, and has five bedrooms and 5.25 baths on 1.5 acres.

And even more of the interior pic.twitter.com/A3DHkfK33r — Zillow Gone Wild ? (@zillowgonewild) April 19, 2023

The rare brutalist beauty also has a large pool and plenty of room for entertaining.