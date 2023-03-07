'It's a Hit Piece': Elon Musk Confirms a Documentary About His Life Has Already Begun Filming

The film is being created by Academy Award-winning director, Alex Gibney.

Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Getty Images

Those who can't seem to get enough of billionaire Elon Musk are certainly in for a treat.

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney announced on Monday that production has begun on a documentary that will serve as a "definitive and unvarnished examination" of the tech mogul, set to be called "Musk."

Gibney revealed that the documentary is already "months" into production.

But on Tuesday, Musk called the film a "hit piece" after responding to a Tweet that mentioned the documentary.

"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it," Gibney told Deadline. "I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!"

The film is set to be produced by Jigsaw Productions and Closer Media, as well as Anonymous Content and Double Agent who will help finance the film.

Neither the production companies nor Gibney provided an estimated release date or a clear timeline on when cameras began rolling.

Over the last few months, Musk has been the center of several controversies involving his acquisition of Twitter, from mass layoffs to tech issues within the app.

Gibney won an Academy Award in 2008 for his film "Taxi to the Dark Side," which examined the military's interrogation methods in Afghanistan.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

