The film is being created by Academy Award-winning director, Alex Gibney.

Those who can't seem to get enough of billionaire Elon Musk are certainly in for a treat.

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney announced on Monday that production has begun on a documentary that will serve as a "definitive and unvarnished examination" of the tech mogul, set to be called "Musk."

Gibney revealed that the documentary is already "months" into production.

But on Tuesday, Musk called the film a "hit piece" after responding to a Tweet that mentioned the documentary.

It's a hit piece — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

"I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it," Gibney told Deadline. "I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!"

The film is set to be produced by Jigsaw Productions and Closer Media, as well as Anonymous Content and Double Agent who will help finance the film.

Neither the production companies nor Gibney provided an estimated release date or a clear timeline on when cameras began rolling.

Over the last few months, Musk has been the center of several controversies involving his acquisition of Twitter, from mass layoffs to tech issues within the app.

Gibney won an Academy Award in 2008 for his film "Taxi to the Dark Side," which examined the military's interrogation methods in Afghanistan.