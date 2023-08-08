Fire Department Desperately Tags Elon Musk as Another Tesla Spontaneously Bursts Into Flames Video shows the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District having to forklift the car battery to extinguish the flames.

By Emily Rella

Tesla vehicles have been spontaneously catching fire in recent years, causing a headache for the company and CEO Elon Musk — and fire departments.

Now, firefighters are trying to get Musk's attention directly by tagging him on X, the social media platform he owns, formally known as Twitter.

Last week, a 2018 Tesla Model S went up in flames in Rancho Cardova, California in Sacramento County in a high-end auto yard. Authorities said that the car had been salvaged from a flood down in Florida nearly three months prior and "was sitting idle when it spontaneously caught fire in the yard."

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that they were unable to move the car somewhere safe for it to "burn out" and noted that the car was surrounded by "millions" of dollars in luxury vehicles including Bentleys and Ferraris.

Related: Another Tesla Catches Fire in a Parking Lot

"The blaze was quickly knocked down, but batteries continued to off-gas as the individual cells inside the pack continued to release energy. Millions of dollars in vehicles were saved," the SMFD said in a social media post. "Metro Fire has experienced several similar fires related to EVs. As new technology continues to emerge, we continue to look for innovative ways to extinguish these fires."

The Model S was eventually forklifted out of the lot and the battery was dismantled.

Musk did not reply to the fire department's tag on X.

According to Bidfax, the vehicle was originally found in Punta Gorda, Florida, and sold for just over $30,000, though its estimated retail value was roughly $87,387.

This isn't the first Tesla to spontaneously combust into flames in the Sacramento area in recent months.

Related: Electric Cars Keep Bursting Into Flames In Florida

In May, a Tesla caught fire on the highway after the driver noticed smoke. Moments after he pulled over and exited the vehicle, the entire car went up in flames.

"Reading the headlines, it is therefore easy to assume that the Tesla Model S and perhaps electric cars in general have a greater propensity to catch fire than gasoline cars when nothing could be further from the truth," Musk wrote in a 2013 blog post about Tesla fires. "Considering the odds in the absolute, you are more likely to be struck by lightning in your lifetime than experience even a non-injurious fire in a Tesla."

Tesla was down just over 14.45% as of Tuesday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Our Brains Will Never Be The Same Again After Remote Work. Forcing Your Employees To Readapt to The Office Is Not The Answer.

The shift to remote work during the pandemic has not only changed our daily routines but also had profound effects on our brains and made us more susceptible to distractions when we return to the traditional office environment.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Marketing

Elevate Your Marketing Content with Exclusive Premium Features for $29.99

Get access to filters, stickers, fonts, retouch tools, and much more with this handy design app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Says This Is the No. 1 Question You Should Ask In Every Interview

The "Shark Tank" star took to TikTok to dole out advice to aspiring job candidates.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Growing a Business

'My Generation Is Lazy': 23-Year-Old CEO Says One Specific Thing Is Destroying Gen Z's Work Ethic

Luke Lintz was 16 when he co-founded public relations firm HighKey Enterprises with his brother.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Watch: Massive Brawl Erupts On Alabama Riverfront After Cruise Ship Can't Dock In Spot

The Harriott II was unable to park in the slip it was designated to park in.

By Emily Rella