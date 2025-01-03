Any Siri-enabled device used within the past decade is eligible.

Apple has decided to settle a five-year-old class action lawsuit accusing the company of using Siri to eavesdrop on conversations — and millions of iPhone users could soon qualify for a portion of the payout.

A preliminary settlement for $95 million in cash was filed on Tuesday night in California Federal court, per Reuters, and it still has to be approved by a U.S. District Judge. Apple denies all wrongdoing.

What did the lawsuit allege?

The lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple, Inc. was first filed in 2019 and alleged that Apple discreetly recorded users' conversations without their permission or knowledge and shared recordings of the conversations with third-party advertisers.

The plaintiffs accused Apple of programming Siri to listen to conversations even when they didn't speak the "Hey Siri" phrase to activate the voice assistant.

For example, several plaintiffs said they received targeted ads for Air Jordan shoes and Olive Garden after mentioning the footwear brand and restaurant chain out loud.

Another plaintiff claimed to have received ads for a surgical treatment after discussing the procedure with his doctor in what he thought was a private conversation.

Lawyers for the case have until February 14 to review the terms of the proposed settlement.

Who is eligible for a payout?

If the settlement is approved, tens of millions of iPhone users could be eligible for a slice of the pie.

Anyone who owned an iPhone or other Apple device with the "Hey, Siri" feature from September 17, 2014, to December 31, 2024, is eligible to file a claim, though court documents seen by NPR estimate that only 3% to 5% of eligible consumers are expected to file.

Users could receive $20 for up to five Siri-enabled devices owned during the period. The more devices, the higher the possible payout.

More details will emerge on how to claim part of the settlement if the judge approves it.

According to Statista, there were over 150 million active iPhones in the United States in 2023.

