The dreaded time of year for holiday shopping has finally arrived — when patient husbands and boyfriends everywhere sigh knowing the arduous hours ahead they'll be spending in and out of stores with their partners.

While many stores have seating setups for impatient shopping companions to take a rest and get cozy, most retailers don't have entertainment options — until now.

Canadian-based women's retailer Artizia has come up with a creative way to keep everyone happy.

A video posted by @betches showed the inside of one Artizia location that had a video game in the middle of the store with one shopper's boyfriend playing it.

" putting a video game in the middle of the store for the boyfriends this Christmas lol," the caption reads.

The clip has received over 80,000 likes and a slew of comments from shoppers.

"I've never understood why people want to shop with their boyfriends," one user wrote. "This is my hunting time."

Others called the concept "genius."

"Ok and where are the mimosas being added to the dude stores," another joked.

The new concept is sure to be helpful as the country gears up for one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday, which is just about two weeks away.

During a presentation with investors at the end of last month, Aritzia laid out a growth strategy that aims to increase its presence and earnings in the US through 2027, hoping to increase the 46 brick-and-mortar locations in the country by 8 to 10 locations per year.

The company also hopes to work on expanding its existing boutiques throughout the next five years.

Entrepreneur reached out to Artizia for further comment.