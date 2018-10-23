Attention Online Shoppers: 11 Things You Didn't Know About Honey 'Tis the season to know all about this coupon-hunting extension.

By Dan Bova

Ryan Hudson and George Ruan, Honey

With Cyber Monday looming in the near distance, learn all about Honey, the popular online shopping extension that does the deal searching for you.

1. It was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Ryan Hudson and George Ruan in 2012.

2. Hudson, who earned his MBA at MIT, got the idea for Honey while he was ordering pizza for his kids. Frustrated by not being able to find a coupon that worked, he created a prototype that automated the process.

3. He created the prototype the same night he thought of the idea.

4. Honey finds and applies the best online coupons on over 37,000 sites.

5. It was the first extension Hudson developed.

6. They called it "Honey" with the idea that most people confer with their significant other when making purchase decisions. As in, "Honey, I really need these new Nikes so I can dunk."

7. Honey has over 10 million users and has seen its most growth in the last 2 years.

8. The extension is supported on five browsers: Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera and Edge.

9. Honey's most active day is Cyber Monday. In 2017, the company says its users saved over $18 million with it.

10. Honey's new headquarters will be in the former Coca-Cola factory in LA's Arts District -- the 130,000 square foot building gives them the largest footprint for a tech company in the area.

11. Honey's Droplist helps consumers decide when it's the best time to buy on sites like Amazon, Macy's, Target and Walmart. After a user adds a product and the price they want to pay, Droplist monitors the price of items for 30, 60, or 90 days and sends an alert when the price hits the set amount.


