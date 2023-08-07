The "Shark Tank" star took to TikTok to dole out advice to aspiring job candidates.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran is known for offering a treasure trove of information and tips to her social media followers, from business advice to job-hunting tips to stories about her failures and successes.

In her latest clip, which has been viewed over 159,400 times on TikTok, she gives an answer to the dreaded final question in an interview: Do you have any questions for me?

"You look at the person interviewing you and you say to them, 'Is there anything standing in the way of you hiring me?' It's polite, you force them into the position of telling you what they might object to" Corcoran said. "There may have been a miscommunication, they didn't understand you. It gives you the last shot. And you know what else? You win the respect."

Many people in the comments thanked her for the tip and shared some of their own favorite questions to ask at the end of an interview.

"I love that," one woman wrote. "I wish applicants would ask me that, I find most people don't ask enough questions in general."

"I like to ask 'What other information do you need to determine if I'm the best fit for the role?' It's not a Yes/No and allows them to ask more Qs," another offered.

Some, however, questioned whether or not asking the question would make the interviewer "feel uncomfortable" and "leave a bad impression."

Corcoran quipped back that someone had asked the question to her during an interview — and it was successful.

"Someone in my office asked this, and I gained instant respect for her," she said.

The "Shark Tank" star caught heat last week after doling out advice to interns to "do more than you're asked" when it comes to taking on additional projects and responsibilities, which many found to be "tone deaf" as most interns are paid minimum wage if they're paid at all.

Corcoran's net worth is an estimated $100 million.