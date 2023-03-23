'I've Had A Few Letdowns': Barbara Corcoran Spills Behind-the-Scenes 'Shark Tank' Secrets

When filming, Corcoran's day starts at 5 a.m.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Millionaire and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran is no stranger to sharing her tricks of the trade on her Instagram account where she often films clips of her getting her makeup done while telling a story from early in her career.

But on Wednesday, the real estate mogul took to the social media platform to spill the beans on what really goes on during a taping of a "Shark Tank" — while also answering fans' questions about the show in a post that's since garnered over 3,400 likes.

Corcoran shared that even though viewers only see minutes of each pitch per episode, pitches can last up to two hours long, and on most filming days, the "Sharks" hear eight to nine pitches.

She then shared that she arrives on set around 5 a.m. so that she can get her hair and makeup done while her other cast mates usually arrive between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m..

Related: 'Lemons Into Lemonade': Barbara Corcoran Shares Hilarious Story About How She Was Mistaken for a Prostitute

"Kevin [O'Leary] or I are usually first to set, Mark [Cuban] shows up after his morning workout," she said. "Never late! Just right on time."

Corcoran also shared a fact that viewers might be surprised to hear: Entrepreneurs only have one shot at nailing their pitch (no do-overs!), especially since the "Sharks" are coming into each pitch blind.

"We know absolutely nothing about the product or the entrepreneurs before they enter the Tank," Corcoran wrote. "That's what keeps our reactions genuine."

Related: Barbara Corcoran Reveals How She Made $1 Million In Just One Day: 'Nobody Wants What Nobody Wants'

One commenter asked the investor if she has any investments that she regrets, to which Corcoran explained that regret isn't really her style.

"I don't have [any] regrets since I trusted my gut, but I've had a few letdowns," she explained.

Shark Tank is currently on its 14th season.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Corcoran is worth an estimated $100 million.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran News and Trends

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Money & Finance

7 Tips for Raising Money-Smart Kids

How to set your children up for success and ensure they have the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly complex financial world.

By Chad Willardson

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Starting a Business

Ask Marc | Free Business Advice Session with the Co-Founder of Netflix

Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 3/28/23 at 3 p.m. EDT. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Starting a Business

The Pros and Cons of Starting a Business vs. Innovating Within a Company

This article compares entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship and highlights pros/cons and success stories.

By Candice Georgiadis