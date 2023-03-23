Millionaire and "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran is no stranger to sharing her tricks of the trade on her Instagram account where she often films clips of her getting her makeup done while telling a story from early in her career.

But on Wednesday, the real estate mogul took to the social media platform to spill the beans on what really goes on during a taping of a "Shark Tank" — while also answering fans' questions about the show in a post that's since garnered over 3,400 likes.

Corcoran shared that even though viewers only see minutes of each pitch per episode, pitches can last up to two hours long, and on most filming days, the "Sharks" hear eight to nine pitches.

She then shared that she arrives on set around 5 a.m. so that she can get her hair and makeup done while her other cast mates usually arrive between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m..

"Kevin [O'Leary] or I are usually first to set, Mark [Cuban] shows up after his morning workout," she said. "Never late! Just right on time."

Corcoran also shared a fact that viewers might be surprised to hear: Entrepreneurs only have one shot at nailing their pitch (no do-overs!), especially since the "Sharks" are coming into each pitch blind.

"We know absolutely nothing about the product or the entrepreneurs before they enter the Tank," Corcoran wrote. "That's what keeps our reactions genuine."

One commenter asked the investor if she has any investments that she regrets, to which Corcoran explained that regret isn't really her style.

"I don't have [any] regrets since I trusted my gut, but I've had a few letdowns," she explained.

Shark Tank is currently on its 14th season.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Corcoran is worth an estimated $100 million.