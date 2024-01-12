She'd know — the "Shark Tank" star said she's been laid off several times.

Barbara Corcoran has a message for those who have been affected by layoffs in recent days.

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday that's since garnered over 5,000 likes, the "Shark Tank" star offered her advice to those who had recently lost their jobs, noting that she has also been laid off several times in her career.

"I learned you can't feel sorry for yourself," Corcoran said. "I also learned that there's always something right around the corner if you're not hiding out."

"So get up there and get going," she added. "You're gonna get something better and remember to send your boss a 'thank you' — he's done you a favor."

People flooded the comments thanking Corcoran for her positive attitude and forward-looking approach to what can seemingly be an unfortunate situation.

"It will initially hurt, and you will question yourself at times, and that's ok," one viewer wrote. "This is the time for it, but quickly afterward, you will need to pick yourself up and get going."

"Preach! Best thing that can happen for you sometimes," another said. "Thanks for the reminder!"

This week alone, both Amazon and Google have conducted mass layoffs.

According to data from Layoffs.fyi, it's been estimated that 5,586 tech employees among 35 companies have already been laid off in 2024.

