Best News We've Heard All Day: Study Shows Beer Is Good for Business

A recent study published in the journal 'Psychopharmacology' says that suds bring happier human interactions. We'll drink to that!

By

Dr. Matthias Liechti, the head of clinical pharmacology at the University Hospital of Basel, has put some serious time and effort into proving something Homer Simpson taught us all decades ago: beer makes people happy.

Liechti (we wonder if he takes our health insurance?) says that while many people can say through personal experience that beer makes them feel happier, more relaxed and, yes, sexier, there's never been a proper study devoted to proving it.

Thirty men and women participated in the experiment. Half of them drank real beer, while the other half (drag!) unknowingly drank the non-alcoholic variety. Those who drank were more willing to be social and recognized happiness in others -- two very good things for business. (Note: they were pleasantly buzzed, not disgustingly drunk.)

Cheers to that!

