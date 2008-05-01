This is a subscriber-only article.

For a limited time, join Entrepreneur+ and save 50% during our Cyber Monday sale. Use code SAVE50.

Join Now

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Big Break With millions of viewers tuning in, home shopping networks are the perfect place to launch and grow your business.

By Sara Wilson

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You hear about it all the time--entrepreneurs making thousands off a four-minute spot on QVC or getting instant brand recognition from a stint on the Home Shopping Network. But if you're still scratching your head, wondering why anyone would want to sell his or her products on a home shopping network, take another look. Your impressions of TV shopping are probably outdated, and it's time to recognize these networks for the giants they've become.

Reaching into nearly 100 million homes and raking in revenue in the billions, QVC and HSN have evolved light years beyond cheesy infomercials and now appeal to an audience much broader than old ladies and desperate housewives. Today, HSN's core demographic is 75 percent to 80 percent women, ages 25 to 54, with a household income of about $60,000. "[Home shopping networks] were kind of a late-night joke that you'd find on Saturday Night Live," says Nick Romer, author of Make Millions Selling on QVC. "In fact, that was my opinion of them in the beginning, like, 'Who would buy anything from there, and how do you trust them?'" However, after finding his own phenomenal success selling arts and crafts products on QVC, Romer changed his tune.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Apple Moves to Sever Ties With Goldman Sachs — Here's What That Means for Apple Card and Savings Holders

The end may be near for one of the most prominent alliances between a technology firm and a banking institution.

By Amanda Breen
Business Plans

How You Can Use the 80/20 Rule to Unlock Success and Maximize Your Impact

Our success is determined by where we focus our efforts.

By Patrick Carroll
Branding

These Are the Elite PR Secrets You Must Know to Get Noticed — and Escape Backlash, According to an Expert Who Helps Celebrities Do Just That

AI might be taking the industry by storm, but it can't replace the human element, says Liza Anderson, founder of Anderson Group Public Relations.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Perfect Your Photo Editing Skills with This AI Photo Editor — Just $150 for Cyber Week

Luminar Neo offers entrepreneurs an AI-powered photo editing software that can save time and money.

By Entrepreneur Store
Innovation

How Cutting Edge AI Tech Could Be Your Answer to Tackling Stress

In today's stress-ridden world marked by conflicts and a multitude of life challenges most of us never saw coming, the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the pressing mental health crisis is evident. Here's how entrepreneurs and startups can use generative AI to provide essential support to employees, coworkers and society as a whole.

By Sahar Hashmi, MD-PhD
Business News

Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway Billionaire and Warren Buffett Business Partner, Dies Just Shy of 100th Birthday

Munger has served as vice chairman at Berkshire Hathaway since 1978.

By Sam Silverman