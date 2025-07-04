This e-degree gives you hands-on AI training that's perfect for entrepreneurs wearing many hats.

More than 25% of companies using GPT reported saving $75,000+ thanks to their AI efforts, according to a survey by Resume Builder. If you'd like to cut costs, but aren't sure where to start applying AI as an entrepreneur, the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree can help.

Right now, you can get access to 25 hours of instruction for just $19.97 (reg. $790) through July 20.

Learn how AI can transform your entrepreneurial workflow

See how AI can work for you with the ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree. These 12 expert-led courses give you a deep dive into the world of automation, machine learning, and language models. With over 25 hours of engaging content, you can learn at your own pace

The courses in this e-degree are all brought to you by Eduonix Learning Solutions. These instructors specialize in delivering top-tier tech education that's both accessible and beginner-friendly, preparing you to apply practical, real-world uses of ChatGPT.

Learn to customize and adapt this powerful technology for different industries with this instruction. You'll gain hands-on experience you can apply daily as an entrepreneur while mastering smart automation in your workflow.

As an entrepreneur wearing many hats, this instruction shows how ChatGPT can enhance your creativity, communication, and data visualization. It can even help you improve your conversational skills and discover ways AI can help you thrive today and in the future.

