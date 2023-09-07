Chapek took over Iger's role as CEO in 2020 before Iger returned again in 2022. FACT CHECK ME

Disney may not have been the most magical place on Earth for former CEO Bob Chapek.

According to a new report by CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly refused to give up his office to Chapek when he took over for Iger as CEO in 2020 (and Iger became Executive Chairman) — because of a bathroom.

One mainstay feature of Iger's workspace was a shower and vanity, which he reportedly used so much that he refused to let it go.

Bob Chapek and Bob Iger speak during "The World's Most Magical Celebration" Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary at Magic Kingdom (Getty Images)

According to the report, Iger would indulge in "two-shower days" — one after his morning workouts (which he woke up at 4:15 a.m. for) and one before events and public appearances.

Iger allegedly told Chapek he "lived for" the two-a-day rinses.

The shower was reportedly built for Michael Eisner, who preceded Iger as CEO from 1985 to 2005.

Iger stepped down as Executive Chairman in November 2021 but returned as CEO exactly one year later after Chapek was ousted amid rumored internal disapproval.

"It is with an incredible sense of gratitude and humility — and, I must admit, a bit of amazement — that I write to you this evening with the news that I am returning to The Walt Disney Company as Chief Executive Officer," Iger told employees in November 2022 upon his return in an email obtained by CNBC.

In July, Iger's contract was extended until 2026.

The Walt Disney Co. was down just over 28% year-over-year as of Thursday afternoon.