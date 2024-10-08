Get All Access for $5/mo

If You Bought This Breyers Ice Cream Flavor in the Last 8 Years, You're Eligible for a Cash Settlement. Here's How to Make Your Claim. Vanilla lovers take note.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Breyers is paying $8.85 million as part of a class action settlement.
  • Here's how to file a claim.

If you've bought Breyers vanilla ice cream in the last eight years, you might be eligible for a cash payout.

Breyers will pay an $8.85 million settlement as part of a class-action lawsuit that alleged its "Natural Vanilla" label was misleading because the ice cream reportedly contained vanilla flavors not from the vanilla bean.

Related: Do You Own Pyrex Measuring Cups? The FTC Might Send You a Check in the Mail

The defendants, Conopco, Inc. (the advertiser) and Unilever United States, Inc. (the parent company of Breyer), denied all claims but agreed to the settlement, per a press release.

How to Make a Claim

If you purchased Breyers vanilla from April 21, 2016, through August 14, 2024, you can file the claim online at this link or by mail by February 19, 2025.

While you don't necessarily need proof of purchase to qualify, consumers without a receipt will only receive a maximum of $8, or $1 per item purchased. If you have receipts, however, there is no limit to the amount you can receive.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

