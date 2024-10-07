If you bought Pyrex measuring cups recently, you might be eligible for a refund.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending more than $88,000 in refunds to consumers after the agency took action against Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex-brand kitchen and home products, in 2023. The FTC accused the company of claiming that all of its popular glass measuring cups were made in the U.S., but some were actually imported from China, according to an FTC press release.

The FTC says that "more than 110,000 units" of Chinese-made measuring cup sets were sold to U.S. consumers.

"Instant Brands agreed to a settlement with the FTC that stopped the company from making deceptive claims about products being 'Made in USA' and required them to pay a monetary judgment," the agency noted.

USA Today reports the Pyrex cups in question were produced in China from March 2021 to May 2022 after pandemic-era baking trends left the company unable to keep up with increased demand.

"Consumers rely on marketers to make truthful 'Made in USA' claims," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a previous statement. "If marketers move their manufacturing outside the United States, even temporarily, they must update their advertising to make it accurate."

How to Receive Your Pyrex Refund from the FTC

The FTC is sending checks to 10,259 consumers. The checks are arriving automatically and no claim is necessary. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, the agency notes.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Simpluris, at 833-244-7320, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process.

For more information on refund data and a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases, visit the agency's interactive dashboards for refund data. The FTC stated that in 2023, its actions led to $330 million in refunds.