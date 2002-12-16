McDonald's CEO to Retire

<b></b>

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. Chairman and CEO Jack M. Greenberg, who has been under fire for the fast-food chain's weak performance, has announced his retirement after 21 years with the company. Jim Cantalupo, former vice chairman and president, becomes McDonald's fifth chief executive when Greenberg departs December 31.

McDonald's, a powerhouse through the '80s, has stumbled in recent years, as the U.S. fast-food market became saturated, consumer tastes began to shift and fears of mad-cow disease decimated European sales. Greenberg, who earlier this year said he would stay on until 2005, had devised several plans to improve results--most notably the costly Made for You cooking system that was supposed to produce hotter, fresher meals but also created longer lines. -Crain's Chicago Business

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The Founder of This Snack Brand Totally Messed Its Name Up. Here's How He Fixed It.

Turns out, most of us don't want to be reminded that we're eating a chip made out of a bird.

By Jason Feifer

Business News

SVB Insider: Employees Angry With CEO Greg Becker

An anonymous employee called Becker's actions "absolutely idiotic."

By Steve Huff

Employee Experience & Recruiting

A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It

Ginni Saraswati, CEO and founder of podcast production house Ginni Media, reveals how to make sure you're not leaving any money on the table.

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore

Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren