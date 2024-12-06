The value of BYU QB Jake Retzlaff's deal with Manischewitz has not been disclosed.

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout. *

There are three Jewish students (out of 35,743) enrolled in Brigham Young University, a private college in Provo, Utah, run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And one of them happens to be the football team's quarterback.

Jake Retzlaff, 21, led the BYU Cougars to a 10-2 record this season and gained press, popularity, and a possible Alamo bowl bid, along the way. He also garnered an endearing nickname, "BYJew," something he uses himself, and the school, students, and state of Utah have embraced its star player—they're even selling T-shirts.

Related: Why Every Athlete Should Think Like a Startup Founder

Now, with the Cougars finishing the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25, Retzlaff has signed an NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal with the Manischewitz, a Kosher food company.

Both parties announced the news in a video Thursday.

We are proud to announce a collab that everyone saw coming:@jretz11 (AKA: BYJew) & Manischewitz!

Jake made history this year as the first Jewish quarterback at Brigham Young University. The world's most famous Jewish brand, is thrilled to be sponsoring him on his journey! pic.twitter.com/lcUJA5eeRT — Manischewitz (@ManischewitzCo) December 4, 2024

The deal includes special-edition Retzlaff Matzo boxes and the QB supporting the brand on social media.

"Manischewitz has always been part of my life," Retzlaff said, in a statement. "I grew up with matzo with peanut butter as my favorite snack, and every Passover, my family and I made matzo pizza together. At Chanukah time our tradition was making potato latkes. Now, at BYU, I'm able to share these traditions with my teammates. This partnership is about more than football — it's about creating connections and celebrating Jewish pride in ways I never expected."

Manischewitz was founded in 1888 in Ohio. The 136-year-old company, now based in New Jersey, manufactures traditional Jewish food and kosher products like macaroons, wine, and matzo.

Related: This Celebrity Chef Got His Start Cooking for His Football Teammates — Here's How He Turned It Into a Career

The deal does not include Manischewitz wine, though, as many on social media were quick to point out.

Drinking alcohol is strictly prohibited by BYU's code of conduct. Rules include abstaining from sex outside marriage, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vaping, marijuana, and even tea and coffee.

"We are so proud to welcome Jake officially into the Manischewitz family this holiday season," said Shani Seidman, chief marketing officer of Kayco, the parent company of Manischewitz. "He is such an inspiration, and we are honored to support his exciting football career and dream. This partnership represents everything the brand aspires to be—celebrating our heritage and bringing awareness to Jewish food and excellence."

The value of Retzlaff's NIL deal with Manischewitz has not been publicly disclosed, per Sportico.