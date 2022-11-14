Elon Musk's rollout and pullback of Twitter Blue, which has allowed users of any status to purchase a blue checkmark for their account, has been nothing short of disastrous — and the owner of one of these accounts is spilling the tea on how he fooled thousands of people.

Connor Musarra, a 29-year-old from Los Angeles, California, took to TikTok to share a three-part video about how he made a parody Tesla account that he believes caught the attention of Musk himself before the account was ultimately suspended.

Musarra used the handle @TeslaReal where he began Tweeting nonsense that quickly went viral after he was Re-Tweeted by an account with thousands of followers.

"While I was doing this, Elon tweeted this going forward accounts engaged in parody must include parody in their name, not just in the bio," he explained. "Only problem with that is Elon literally disabled the ability to change your display name once you're verified."

These were some of Musarra's Tweets that have now since been removed upon his account suspension:

Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. pic.twitter.com/rrmn9sIAYl — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) November 11, 2022

"Also, you can literally not sign up for Twitter blue and get a blue checkmark for $8 anymore," Musarra explained to viewers. "You literally can't do that. If you currently are signed up for Twitter blue, you can continue but you can't sign up for a new account."

Many took to the comment section of Musarra's videos poking fun at Musk.

"Elon is the guy who does nothing for the group project and then ruins the entire thing during the presentation," one said.

"You are the hero we didn't know we needed," another joked.

Musk's been in hot water the past week over parody accounts causing trouble for people and companies, most notably including Pharma company Eli Lilly which plummeted on Friday after an account posing at the company Tweeted that insulin was now free for Americans.

As of Monday afternoon, Twitter Blue was still disabled for new users.